ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A massive operation involving more than a dozen law enforcement agencies took aim at taking down violent gangs in Los Angeles and Orange counties. FBI officials announced 10 new arrests of the Brownwood street gang out of Anaheim Wednesday. The arrests come after a year-long investigation into the gang’s alleged firearm sales and drug distribution in Orange County. (credit: FBI) During more than 25 controlled purchase operations between July 2019 and August 2020, a confidential source purchased methamphetamine and nearly two dozen firearms from several members of the gang, according to the FBI. The DEA seized six more firearms, including...

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO