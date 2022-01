Anthony Joshua is set to announce his new trainer in the next two to three weeks, according to promoter Eddie Hearn, who confirmed that previous coach Rob McCracken will still be involved in some capacity ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua has been tipped to return to the ring in April in a “must-win” fight against the undefeated Usyk, who claimed the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles with a stunning performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year. The 32-year-old spent time following the unanimous decision defeat in September touring America and visiting several renowned trainers,...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO