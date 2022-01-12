ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget Died In His Sleep 'Without Suffering,' Heart Attack Or Stroke Not Off Table Yet

By Whitney Vasquez
Radar Online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Saget reportedly died in his sleep "without suffering,' but the cops' initial theory that the comedian could have suffered a heart attack or stroke hasn't been ruled out yet. Article continues below advertisement. According to reports, Saget was found "tucked" in his bed at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in...

radaronline.com

