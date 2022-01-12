5 potential landing spots for Ravens OL Bradley Bozeman in free agency

Grading the Ravens, Part 1: Offense gets high marks at TE, but mediocre grades elsewhere - Jeff Zrebiec. Right near the season’s midpoint, Lamar Jackson was one of the front-runners for league MVP. Then, came a poor stretch of football for the quarterback followed by an injury that knocked him out of most of the final five games. His backup, Tyler Huntley, performed competently and gave the Ravens chances to win until he played his worst game in a must-win regular-season finale. It would have been hard to expect any better from Jackson over the first six or seven games and from Huntley for much of the final four. But that middle stretch for Jackson was a brutal one and it accelerated the losing streak that ended the Ravens season.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO