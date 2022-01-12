ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady forays into fashion with new apparel brand

Tom Brady has dominated the football field for years, but now he's headed full force into fashion.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and reigning Super Bowl MVP has launched a new apparel brand that's called Brady.

His namesake line launches on the brand's website Wednesday and in select Nordstrom stores as well as online starting Jan. 19.

The football star played a key role in creating the line, sharing with "Good Morning America" that he was "very involved" and "loved doing it."

"I mean, I've always kind of, you know, loved fashion and apparel, and I wanted to be as hands-on as possible," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zPHb_0djg9J0G00
BRADY - PHOTO: Tom Brady releases his first fashion campaign featuring college athletes for his upcoming apparel line.

The first Brady drop features a collection of high-performance fabrics ranging from outerwear to pants and shorts as well as functional pieces suitable for everyday life -- featuring specialized designs for movement, 3D-knits, zero microplastics and structured stretch.

For the brand's first campaign, Brady tapped top NCAA players as well as newly drafted athletes for his ad who are all being compensated for their name, image and likeness.

MORE: Tom Brady taps college athletes for new fashion line campaign

"I was a young athlete at one point. If I had this opportunity, I would have jumped at it too. So it's nice to support these young athletes," said Brady. "That's something that I'm really excited about."

In one of the associated photos, he's seen wearing all-black clothing alongside tennis player Andrew Fenty and Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara.

In addition to Fenty and McNamara, another standout athlete featured is Shedeur Sanders, the son of legendary football player Deion Sanders. Shedeur Sanders is currently a quarterback at Jackson State University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y32O2_0djg9J0G00
BRADY - PHOTO: Tom Brady releases his first fashion campaign featuring college athletes for his upcoming apparel line.

When asked how involved his wife and supermodel Gisele Bündchen was throughout the creative process, he mentioned that she was super helpful.

"You know, she's obviously, in my view, you know, the GOAT of what she's done in her career," said Brady. "And not only that, but she's an incredible person with the most amazing integrity. And yet she's been in fashion for a long time."

