“This is what guides me through my life – always lead with love. Let love lead in everything that you do, even your anger. When you are in the dark and things are not going well, find gratitude in the moment. Find something you used to be thankful about and take it from there. If you can anchor your mindset in something that you want out of the moment, then that’s what you want to do. For me, I want to lead with love in everything that I do – whether I get pulled over, my kids get on my nerves, or someone spits in my face. I’m not perfect, but at the end of the day, I want to sow into existence what I want to get out of my existence. To conjure something outside of love, dignity or respect is not how we optimize our humanity.” – John Vereen of Fultondale.

FULTONDALE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO