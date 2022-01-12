ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Trucks Knock Off Ford F-Series For 2021 Sales

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 1 day ago
But Ford still says the F-Series is number one…

On January 5, Ford issued a press release along with its December and 2021 sales results proudly declaring its crown jewel, the F-Series, is the “best-selling truck for 45th year in row.” As many a professor of mine taught me way back when I was in college, you can twist numbers to tell whatever story you want. Ford is being pretty creative here, especially considering GM’s twin full-size truck lines outsold the F-Series for 2021.

Learn the government plan with vehicle kill switches here.

The truth can be a cold slap in the face when you’ve constructed a house of half-truths, so I don’t expect Ford to be too pleased with this reality. However, the cold, hard numbers don’t lie. Per Ford, it delivered 726,004 F-Series trucks to customers for 2021. Sadly, that was down from the 787,422 in 2020. Surely the chip shortage played a role in that 7.8 percent decrease in sales, which is unfortunate.

Meanwhile, GM says the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra LD and HD sales hit 768,689 for 2021. While that number wouldn’t have been enough to unseat the F-Series from its lofty throne in 2020, it was enough to knock it off for 2021. However, Ford’s going to keep pretending nothing happened, hoping nobody will give GM’s assertion it was number one in full-size truck sales any credence.

Here’s the game Ford has played before and probably will play now: since F-Series is all under the Ford badge and not Ford and Lincoln, GM can’t combine sales from Chevrolet and GMC even though the Silverado and Sierra are pretty much the same truck at their core. That’s really splitting hairs, but welcome to how automakers spin the truth to their favor.

Since we don’t get press pool vehicles, splashy vacations in exotic locations disguised as press events, and other benefits from Ford or other automakers we can say this without fear of losing our cushy perks. Other car sites are beholden to the manufacturers like Ford, so they fall in line.

As a sidenote, when it comes to midsize truck sales Toyota still dominates big time. Despite Ford’s best efforts at promoting the Ranger, it managed to achieve only 94,755 units delivered last year, down from 101,486 in 2020. Compare that to the Tacoma, of which Toyota delivered a whopping 252,520 in 2021, up from 238,806 in 2020 and you see just how big of a shellacking Ford Trucks are taking right now.

Motorious

Stolen Classic Ford Truck Recovered

We always hate hearing about stolen classic and collectable cars. That might sound like a surprise to some since we cover them so much, but we do so to spread the word. The hope is that we will help readers be more aware of the need to secure their rides. There’s also the chance someone will recognize a stolen vehicle and it will be recovered. For that reason we’re happy to give coverage to this story out of Tulsa County, Oklahoma where a classic Ford pickup was stolen and then returned.
Motorious

Ram All-Electric Truck Will Be Last

The pressure is on for Stellantis as once again it finds itself on the wrong side of a hot industry trend, this time all-electric full-size pickup trucks. Out of major manufacturers, Ford jumped out first, revealing the F-150 Lightning, followed by Chevrolet showing off the Silverado EV this week. Now people are asking when Ram is going to ride the lightning and join the all-electric fad.
Motorious

Rare 2018 Ford GT Looking For A New Owner At Mecum

This incredible feat of Ford engineering is on the hunt for a new owner who will push the limits of what it can do. In 1964 Ford was backed into a corner with Chevrolet on one side, growing competitive sales, and Ferrari on the other with their prowess in racing and humiliating business savvy. “Hank The Deuce” had been laughed at and used by Ferrari to get a better offer from an opposing buyer, and he was pissed. So, fueled by pure anger and American grit, the brand toppled the great Enzo Ferrari from the performance and racing innovation throne. This birthed the first Ford GT, and, over half a century later, it was finally revived once more like Ford’s flagship supercar. With such a rich history and tons of modern innovation under the hood, many people hope to get their hands on one of these current GTs. However, the low production numbers and high desirability makes these cars a scarce find, so you should consider this car for your next automotive purchase.
insideevs.com

This Is What A Maxed Out $97,329 Ford F-150 Lightning Looks Like

While Ford makes sure to constantly remind you that the F-150 Lightning starts at $39,974 the reality is, if you want a few basic options, things get expensive very quickly. In fact, unless you select Lariat or Platinum trim you can only add heated seats through a $9,500 options pack. Equally that $39,974 starting price isn't entirely accurate as it doesn't include the $1,695 destination fee - although at the same time you could also argue it doesn't factor in the $7,500 tax credit or any local incentives.
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CarBuzz.com

There's Another Problem With The Ford Maverick

The all-new Ford Maverick is a smash hit for the Blue Oval. Ford took a chance and figured Americans were ready for a front-wheel-drive, unibody compact pickup truck. The sales results speak for themselves, especially for the hybrid model. As we recently wrote following our second test drive, the Maverick is the small truck Subaru should have made.
CarBuzz.com

BREAKING: Ford F-150 Lightning Pricing Leaked

Ford was caught somewhat off-guard when it introduced the F-150 Lightning a few months ago. The Detroit-based carmaker knew it had an attractive and extremely interesting and capable new product on its hands, but it didn't expect the extremely high demand. Very quickly it announced a production increase and the reservations still kept coming in.
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
MotorTrend Magazine

How Much Ford’s F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Costs

Ford says the new F-150 Lightning EV pickup is the smartest truck the company has ever made. It also happens to have the full weight of Ford's electric future riding on its battery-laden frame. Sure, the Mach-E was a nice place to start, but the electric F-150 is the true litmus test for Ford. Can Dearborn build an electric truck that's authentic to the brand's heritage, equally as capable as its gas counterparts, and appealing to hardcore truck fans? Only time will tell.
CarBuzz.com

Angry Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Receive More Troubling News

The stop-sale order issued by Ford a few days ago for certain examples of the Maverick and Mustang Mach-E is both frustrating and necessary. CarBuzz confirmed with Ford there's a defect on some rear seat belt anchorages which could lead to possible injuries. None have happened so far. That's the good news. But there's also an unintended consequence for Mustang Mach-E buyers whose undelivered vehicles have this defect.
insideevs.com

2023 GMC Sierra Denali EV Rendered Based Off Teaser

As you may have seen, GMC recently teased an all-electric version of the Sierra. Available exclusively in top Denali trim, the electric Sierra will be shown in full next year. However, in the meantime automotive design YouTuber AutoYa has created a detailed render based on what's been shown thus far.
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss Looks Insane Off-Road

The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado EV is finally here. It rides on a dedicated EV architecture whereas the Ford F-150 Lightning utilizes a heavily modified version of the same platform underpinning the combustion-powered F-150. As a result, the Chevy has an estimated 400-mile range on a single charge. The Ford? An estimated 300 miles on the XLT and Lariat, and 280 miles on fully-loaded Platinum.
CleanTechnica

Yet Another Horror Story At A Ford Dealership For A Mustang Mach-E Buyer

Before I get into this story, this isn’t the followup to Joe’s experience at a Ford dealership. Joe actually reached out to me with a followup, but I wanted to allow the dealership some time to at least keep their promise to Joe. However, another EV buyer reached out to CleanTechnica and shared her story of an experience with a Ford dealership.
Carscoops

How The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV Compares To The Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck And Rivian R1T (w/POLL)

Chevrolet has finally unveiled its vision for an electric pickup truck, so we can now compare it to the competition. Set to arrive in the fall of 2023, it won’t hit the road until much later than its cross-town rival, the Ford F-150 Lightning. Is it worth waiting, then? And if you’re waiting, should you just hold out for the Tesla Cybertruck or should you go out and buy a Rivian now?
The Car Connection

Ford Maverick: Best Pickup Truck To Buy 2022

It follows that our Best Car To Buy 2022 overall winner—the 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup truck—would also win its segment. But the Best Pickup Truck To Buy 2022 award necessitates some explaining. The 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck tops our TCC Rating system with a 9.0 out of 10—one of the highest ratings ever—but it exceeds the under-$50,000 starting price threshold to qualify. This is the problem we encounter with the 2022 Ford F-150 and its TCC Rating of 7.2: the XL work trucks qualify, but our recommended pick of a Lariat Hybrid crew cab costs about $53,000.
notebookcheck.net

Ford F-150 Lightning reservation holders face massive US$30,000 dealer markup as demand for the electric truck outstrips supply

Due to high demand and limited availability, the highly anticipated Ford F-150 Lightning is being sold for US$30,000 above its already steep sticker price at some dealerships, and buying the all-electric pickup truck probably won't become much easier in the foreseeable future. Working For Notebookcheck. 2022 is here, which means...
MotorBiscuit

This Ford Pickup Truck Ranked Lower Than GM and Honda Trucks

The Blue Oval knows how to produce a great pickup truck. American automaker Ford Motor Company has produced some of America’s favorite pickup trucks for decades. U.S. News & World Report ranks the 2022 Ford Ranger as the fourth-best new compact truck behind the 2022 GMC Canyon, 2022 Chevrolet Colorado, and 2022 Honda Ridgeline respectively. Why is this Ford pickup truck ranked lower than GM and Honda trucks on this list of best compact pickup trucks?
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

