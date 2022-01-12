ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How to substitute allspice when you don't have any left

By Kelly Vaughan
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIgG8_0djg8hxN00

Come October 1st, we're all about allspice. That's because so many of our favorite fall and winter recipes (particularly the sweet ones, but some savory dishes too) call for allspice. Contrary to its name, allspice is not actually a blend of "all the spices." Rather it's a specific spice that hails from Jamaica and is harvested from larger-than-life pimenta trees. However, it's complex flavor does taste like the very best combination of cinnamon, nutmegs, and cloves, hence its all-inclusive labeling.

Substitutes for allspice

Leave it to our community members to come up with seamless substitutions for ground allspice that work perfectly in sweet and savory recipes alike. "I'd recommend a mixture of four parts ground cinnamon, one part ground cloves, one part nutmeg," says CarlyFarine. Mix the three spices together and measure out as much allspice as your recipe calls for.

According to The Spice House, any of the following spices would be also apt substitutes for ground allspice: cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, mace, pumpkin pie spice and ground black pepper, apple pie spice, and a chai blend. The brand also recommends using a trio of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves to make a substitute but prefers these ratios: 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg, and 1/4 teaspoon of ground cloves. Use as a 1:1 substitute in a recipe that calls for one teaspoon of allspice.

You can always use whole allspice berries if a recipe calls for the ground version. Use a spice grinder to crush the berries into a fine powder, but know that the flavor may be slightly different. A little bit of freshly ground allspice goes a long way.

How to cook with allspice

The warmth and flavor of allspice lends itself well to barbecue sauces and rubs to marinate meat. It's also one of a few ground spices used to make our Old-School Swedish Meatballs. In baked goods, ground allspice is most commonly called for in apple pie and gingerbread cookie recipes but you'll rarely need more than a teaspoon at a time (unless you're making a big batch of cookies . . . save me some please).

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

75 simple and cheap ways to improve your cooking this year

Around this time of year, there's a lot of "new year, new me" talk. The societal pressure to make huge, swinging shifts in your life is immense and often appealing, but let's be real — by February, the vast majority of us revert back to however we were living pre-New Year's resolutions. Conventional wisdom and scientists both agree incremental changes that build toward a bigger goal are far more attainable and sustainable when it comes to breaking habits or developing new skills.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
The Kitchn

The Last Thing to Do with a Jar of Mayonnaise Before You Rinse It Out

You learn a lot about your future spouse when you eat with them. One of the things I learned about my husband was that he likes to dip cooked broccoli in mayonnaise. I found this out many years ago when we were eating a meal with friends, and my now husband asked for mayo. I couldn’t figure out what he wanted it for until I watched, incredulous, as he swooped the broccoli through the mayo and popped it into his mouth with a smile. Guess who regularly uses mayo as a broccoli condiment now? Yep, our entire family of seven — including me!
HOME & GARDEN
EatingWell

13 Easy Winter Soups You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight

Whether you're looking for a slow-cooker soup you can prep in the morning or a cozy soup that starts with a store-bought base, we have something simple and tasty for you. These recipes include lots of your favorite winter veggies, like kale, potatoes, cabbage and onion, and only require 20 minutes of active cooking or less. Recipes like our Stuffed Cabbage Soup and Slow-Cooker Potato Soup are so deliciously easy, you can make them any night of the week.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allspice#Substitutes#Jamaica#Gingerbread#Food Drink#Carlyfarine#The Spice House#Swedish
Taste Of Home

How to Make Canned Cherry Pie Filling Taste Homemade

Who doesn’t love a slice of warm cherry pie with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream on top? It’s the perfect dessert for everyone who doesn’t have to make it. Cherry pie making is a labor of love, and sometimes you’re just not feeling up to all of the pitting, chopping and sweating over a hot stove. The solution? Jazzing up canned cherry pie filling to get all the delicious flavor without hours of work.
RECIPES
Vice

General Tso’s Chicken Recipe

1 pound|450 grams skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 2-inch pieces. Make the chicken: Mix the chicken and egg in a large bowl. Add the cornstarch and baking soda, then 6 tablespoons water and toss to combine. Add the oil and mix to combine, then refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

One of the World’s Best Chefs Wants to Teach You How to Cook With Fire

While known in culinary circles for years, many people’s first introduction to acclaimed chef Francis Mallmann was the first season of Netflix’s Chef’s Table. The Argentine chef charmed viewers by telling the story of eschewing classic fine dining to cook with live fire. It’s a patient and romantic way to cook, forcing you to be actively engaged in order to tame the ever-shifting nature of the flames. He’s cooking in embers, hanging meats above fire, leaning whole carcasses near a blaze and more. Mallmann has appeared on various shows to espouse his back-to-nature cooking philosophy, including Mind of a Chef, and...
RECIPES
North Platte Telegraph

Hepburn: When the world is in chaos, we don’t have to be

Jeanie just learned that she was getting a new refrigerator. This excited her, to say the least. Before the fridge could be delivered, a new floor had to be laid. “I had to move the fridge out and my pantry cupboard where I store lots and lots of food,” Jeanie explained. To do that, all the food had to come out. But it was the last thing before the new fridge arrived.
MAYA ANGELOU
Salon

24 molasses recipes, from expected classics to sweet surprises

Molasses is an ingredient that keeps on giving. No matter how carefully you think you've scraped out the jar, try turning it upright and returning a day later — you'll see yet another 1/4 cup has accumulated. It's endless breadsticks, molasses-edition. Here, we're embracing it in two dozen different recipes. Most of these recipes satisfy one's sweet tooth in the form of cakey sandwich cookies, Bundt cakes, and bars, but the holidays are all about giving, so we're also delivering a few savory recipes that may catch you by surprise.
RECIPES
Salon

How to make mousse, according to Food52's resident baker

Mousse, for me, is the ultimate fancy-pants dessert — at least ever since someone explained to me the difference between moose and mousse (both are impressive, but one is decidedly more delicious). There are lots of different kinds (including this of wonderfully easy chocolate mousse recipe, with only a...
RECIPES
Salon

How to make almond paste from scratch

It's always more fun to DIY. We're here to show you how to make small batches of great foods at home. Today: With Linda Xiao from The Tart Tart's homemade almond paste, you can take your almond-based desserts and pastries to a whole new level. Whenever I think of almond...
RECIPES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy