U.S. Government to Purchase 600,000 Additional Doses of Sotrovimab; Shares Jump

By Priti Ramgarhia
smarteranalyst.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) have disclosed that the U.S. government will purchase an additional 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, making them more accessible nationwide. The vaccines will be delivered...

Related
smarteranalyst.com

AstraZeneca to Supply Additional 500K Doses of Evusheld to the U.S.

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. AstraZeneca Plc. (GB: AZN) announced that the U.S. government has ordered an additional 500,000 doses of its COVID-19 preventive therapy Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab). COVID-19 Preventive Therapy. Evusheld is the only antibody therapy authorised in the US to prevent COVID-19 symptoms before...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WIBC.com

Biden Admin. to Announce Additional Purchase of 500k AstraZeneca COVID Treatment Courses

(CNN) — The Biden administration is expected on Wednesday to announce the purchase of additional courses of a Covid-19 treatment manufactured by drugmaker AstraZeneca. The White House is “in the process of ordering another half-million courses of AstraZeneca’s preventive treatment for immunocompromised individuals,” Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients is expected to say at Wednesday’s Covid-19 briefing.
U.S. POLITICS
cheddar.com

U.S. Purchases 600K Doses of New Antibody Treatment Amid Omicron Surge

The United States purchased over 600,000 doses of a monoclonal antibody treatment from Glaxosmithkline and Vir Biotechnology, bringing the total worldwide doses purchased to 1.7 million. This comes as the country attempts to ramp up treatment options as cases of the omicron variant continue to surge. Dr. Asha Shah, Director of Infectious Diseases at Stamford Health joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline to ship 600,000 more doses of COVID treatment sotrovimab to U.S.

GlaxoSmithKline GSK, +0.25% GSK, +1.25% and partner Vir Biotechnology. said Tuesday that the U.S. government will buy 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for early COVID-19 treatment. The extra doses will be delivered in the first quarter of 2022 to the U.S., which has an option to purchase more in the second quarter. The companies now have total binding agreements for 1.7 million doses worldwide. Sotrovimab was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in May 2021 for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in at-risk adults and children 12 and older. Preclinical data has shown sotrovimab is effective against all COVID-19 variants, including delta and omicron.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
smarteranalyst.com

Novavax & SII Seek EUA for COVID-19 Vaccine in South Africa; Shares Gain

Biotech firm Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII) have filed for emergency use authorization (EUA) of Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant to the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA). Upon obtaining approval, the vaccine will be manufactured and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
smarteranalyst.com

Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Update; Shares Jump 9%

Shares of American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 9.3% to close at $233.70 on Monday after the company provided updates on its mRNA pipeline. Moderna is currently working on 40 development programs, including 23 ongoing clinical studies encompassing mRNA infectious disease vaccines and mRNA therapeutics spanning...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
smarteranalyst.com

Cytokinetics Gets $450M Long-Term Funding From Royalty Pharma

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) received long-term funding capital from Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) to support the commercial launch of omecamtiv mecarbil and the further development of aficamten. Furthermore, Cytokinetics sold royalties on future worldwide sales of aficamten to Royalty Pharma. The combined value of both transactions is $450 million.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
smarteranalyst.com

Moderna Booster Wait Time Reduced to 5 Months

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a reduction in the waiting time for Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) vaccine booster doses to 5 months, from the earlier gap of 6 months, according to Reuters. Shares spiked as much as 2.7% momentarily on the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Canada signs deal to buy 20,000 doses of GSK COVID-19 drug Sotrovimab

Jan 6 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L) said on Thursday it has signed agreements with the Canadian government to supply 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 drug Sotrovimab. The new purchase agreement follows October's initial purchase agreement with Canada to supply 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab. Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
smarteranalyst.com

Pfizer to Supply U.S. Government with 10M Additional Courses of PAXLOVID

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) revealed that the U.S. government has committed to purchasing an additional 10 million courses of its COVID-19 oral therapy, PAXLOVID (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets). The U.S. government previously agreed to buy 10 million courses, bringing the total order to 20 million. Altogether, 10 million PAXLOVID...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Biden announces purchase of additional 500 million COVID-19 tests

President Biden announced Thursday that his administration is buying an additional 500 million rapid tests to distribute to people in the U.S. for free. Driving the news: The administration previously bought 500 million rapid tests in December, which are scheduled to arrive this month. With the purchase announced today, the U.S. will have 1 billion tests in total "to meet future demand," Biden said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Gazette

U.S. secures 600,000 more doses of GSK-Vir's COVID-19 therapy

(Reuters) - The United States has agreed to buy 600,000 more doses of GSK and Vir Biotechnology's COVID-19 antibody therapy for an undisclosed sum, as the country bolsters its arsenal of treatments against the Omicron coronavirus variant. The additional doses of sotrovimab would be delivered in the first quarter of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine wins approval in South Korea

South Korea has granted approval to the COVID-1i9 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc. in adults aged 18 and older, the company said Wednesday. The vaccine, known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for commercial use in South Korea and will be manufactured in the country by SK bioscience. The vaccine has also received conditional marketing authorization in the EU and emergency use listing from the World Health Organization. The company is planning to submit a request for an emergency use authorization in the U.S. after one month. Shares were up 1.5% premarket and have gained 12% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. FDA cuts gap for Moderna COVID-19 booster dose as cases surge

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday shortened the interval between the primary series of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose to five months, as it looks to bolster protection against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The agency expects the shorter interval, reduced...
PUBLIC HEALTH

