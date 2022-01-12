ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Carson McHone announces new album Still Life for February 25, shares title track and tour dates

By GGM Staff
guitargirlmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter introducing herself as a Merge artist last fall with “Hawks Don’t Share,” Carson McHone is sharing details about her third album and first release with the label. Still Life, out February 25, quivers like a tightrope, with songs about existing within tension and surviving beyond the breaking point. These are...

guitargirlmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Il Divo Says Tour Will Go On Despite Carlos Marin’s Death, With Guest Vocalist Filling In

The multinational vocal quartet Il Divo has announced that its U.S. tour will go on as scheduled beginning Feb. 2, despite the Dec. 19 death of member Carlos Marin. Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie has been drafted to join the surviving members for the tour, which has been rechristened as a “Greatest Hits” trek and will now be dedicated to Marin’s memory. The tour had previously been billed as the “For Once in My Life Tour” before being refocused as a career retrospective and tribute to Marin in the wake of his death from COVID-19 just before Christmas. View this...
MUSIC
metalinjection

NITA STRAUSS Will Play On ALICE COOPER's New Album

Nita Strauss has been a part of Alice Cooper's live band since 2014 and is finally getting the chance to play on one of his records. Strauss said in an interview with Meltdown that she's currently the only member of Cooper's live band not to have played on a record, and considers playing on the new one a huge honor.
MUSIC
celebrityaccess.com

Billy Strings Adds Spring Dates to Current Tour With Multiple Nights at Iconic Ryman Auditorium

STONINGTON (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy© award-winning songwriter, guitarist, and bluegrass artist, Billy Strings has announced dates for a new spring tour, including small residencies in multiple cities. Strings, who had several December show cancellations due to the Omicron variant, will head out following his headlining appearance at WinterWonderGrass California...
SPRING, TX
Complex

Lil Durk Announces the 7220 Tour, Shares Dates

Just a few months after wrapping the Back Outside Tour with Lil Baby, Lil Durk is getting ready to hit the road again. The Chicago rapper announced on Wednesday a North American tour in support of his upcoming album 7220. Hosted by Live Nation, the 7220 Tour will kick off April 8 in Phoenix, making stops in L.A., Houston, Miami, Atlanta, and New York, before wrapping on May 2 in his hometown. Check out the venues and dates for Durk’s 17-show tour below.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Pub#Music Hall#Still Life#Soda#Merge#Canadian
mxdwn.com

Emily Wells Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates, Shares Powerful New Track “Love Saves The Day” From Regards To The End

Talented Instrumentalist, Emily Wells, takes her turn to announce her Spring 2022 tour dates. This will be in support of her upcoming release, Regards To The End, which is scheduled to release on February 25. She wraps up this announcement with her new song “Loves Saves the Day” straight off the album. The song is said to be written for the late David Buckel, a civil rights lawyer and environmental advocate who committed suicide in 2018 by setting himself on fire in Prospect Park. “Songs can move through the stories of other people as a means to finding our own,” says Emily. “I was beset with grief upon David’s death, not because I knew him personally or because I have any claim to his life or story, but rather through a quiet empathy that is, simply, human.” The album is considered a work of “Radical Empathy”. The tour will commence on April 27 in Washington DC, and Son Lux will be accompanying the tour.
MUSIC
JamBase

Lucius Announce New Album ‘Second Nature’ & Share Single

Lucius will release their third studio album, Second Nature, through Mom + Pop Music (U.S. and Mexico), Dine Alone (Canada) and Second Nature Records/Secretly Distribution (RoW) on April 8. Co-produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Good Grief contains 10 new songs with lead single “Next To Normal” and an accompanying video out today.
MUSIC
opb.org

Monday Mix: Carson McHone, Cola, Bakar

Cola features guitarist and singer Tim Darcy and bassist Ben Stidworthy (formerly of the now-defunct Montreal-based post-punk band Ought) along with US Girls drummer Evan Cartwright. The band’s first single is the trancelike psych rock track “Blank Curtain.” “If you could invert the color of the ‘Blank Curtain,’ you might have something like a Chicago house track that sounds like a band in a room,” Darcy recently said of the song’s unique sound.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Widowspeak Announce New Album The Jacket, Share "Everything Is Simple"

New York City duo Widowspeak announced their sixth studio album Tuesday, sharing lead single “Everything Is Simple” ahead of The Jacket’s March 11 release on Captured Tracks. The contemplative new track from singer/songwriter Molly Hamilton and guitarist Robert Earl Thomas arrives alongside an OTIUM-directed music video, in which Hamilton performs the song at a rodeo.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
undertheradarmag.com

Barrie Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Quarry”

Brooklyn-based artist Barrie has announced the release of a new album, Barbara, which will be out on March 25. Barrie has also shared a video for a new track from the album, “Quarry.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art. Barrie elaborates...
MUSIC
cbs4local.com

Hanson announces world tour, new album

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Hanson has announced a new world tour and album. The trio from Tulsa will embark on the “Red Green Blue World Tour” in June in Europe. The tour comes to the U.S. and Canada from July to September, followed by stops in Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.
TULSA, OK
Kerrang

Neck Deep postpone UK tour to February; new main support to be announced

Though Neck Deep had been gearing up to hit the road from January 11, the band have announced that their All Distortions Are Intentional tour around the UK has now been pushed back another month. "As coronavirus continues to surge, coupled with the ongoing restrictions in Ireland and Scotland, we...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Amorphis announce North American tour with Sylvaine & Hoaxed; new album coming

Finnish progressive/folk/death/doom metal vets Amorphis are returning to North America for an April/May tour in support of their upcoming 14th album, Halo, which arrives February 11 via Atomic Fire Records (pre-order). Support comes from Relapse-signed Portland dark rock duo Hoaxed on all dates, and most dates are also with Norwegian one-woman black metal act Sylvaine, who just announced her fourth album Nova and who will be making her North American live debut with this tour.
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Guided By Voices Announce New Album Crystal Nuns Cathedral For March 2022 Release, Share Catchy New Track “Excited Ones”

The American Indie-rock band, Guided by Voices, have famously never been slouches when it comes to actively putting out new material that their fans can enjoy. Following their last release in October of 2021, It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them!, the group have already released a new single, “Exciting Ones,” in promotion of an upcoming release. The group’s 35th studio album, titled Crystal Nuns Cathedral, is set to release March 4 of 2022, through the band’s Guided by Voice Inc. The full tracklist of Crystal Nuns Cathedral is provided below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Kae Tempest announces new album, shares “More Pressure” with Kevin Abstract

Kae Tempest has announced their fifth studio album, The Line Is A Curve, out April 8 on American Recordings and Republic Records. With the news comes the record's lead single, "More Pressure," featuring BROCKHAMPTON co-founder Kevin Abstract. Tempest — a British poet, playwright, novelist and rapper — has been prolific...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Fontaines D.C. Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Jackie Down the Line”

Fontaines D.C. have announced the release of a new album, Skinty Fia, which will be out on April 22 via Partisan. The band has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Jackie Down the River,” in addition to announcing a 2022 world tour. Check out the Hugh Mulhern-directed video for “Jackie Down the Line” below, in addition to the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.
MUSIC
The FADER

Aldous Harding announces new album, shares “Lawn”

Aldous Harding has announced details of a new studio album, the follow-up to 2019's Designer. Warm Chris will arrive on March 25 but before that Harding has shared first single “Lawn." A video for the new song can be seen below. Warm Chris was produced by John Parish at...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Lo Moon Announce Sophomore Album 'A Modern Life,' Share New Single "Raincoats"

Lo Moon have announced their sophomore album A Modern Life. The LA band broke out with their single “Loveless” in 2016, which garnered a remix from Hudson Mohawke. Comprised of Matt Lowell, Crisanta Baker, Sam Stewart, and Sterling Laws, the band released their self-titled debut in 2018. Now almost four years on, they have announced their new album A Modern Life. The announcement today comes with the second single “Raincoats.”
LOUISIANA STATE
MetalSucks

Amorphis Announce Spring Tour Dates

Amorphis will return to North America for a new run of tour dates this spring, the band has announced. The trek will be in support of Amorphis’ new album, x, out asdas. Support will come from Sylvaine and Hoaxed. See all confirmed dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday,...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Warmduscher Announce Fourth Album 'At The Hotspot', Share New Single Fatso

Warmduscher have announced their fourth studio album, 'At The Hotspot'. Produced by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard and Al Doyle, the follow-up to 2019's 'Tainted Lunch' will arrive on April 1 via Bella Union. It'll feature the previously released Wild Flowers along with the newly shared single Fatso, which unfurls around...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Megadeth and Lamb of God announce new Metal Tour of the Year dates for 2022

Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced the second leg of their co-headline tour, dubbed Metal Tour of the Year. Trivium will again support the two metal juggernauts, alongside Swedish metallers In Flames. The latter replace Hatebreed, who appeared on the first leg of the tour in 2021. The tour's...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy