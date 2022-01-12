PASTOR’S CORNER

We’re at the beginning of a brand new year, and many of you have already made your New Year’s resolutions. Chances are, you have already broken one or two of those resolutions. It’s not unusual. No one knows what lies in store for any of us that might cause us to have to forget about our resolutions due to circumstances. However, we can be sure that as we enter into 2022, God is with us. We read in Hebrews 13:5 (KJV), “For he hath said, ‘I will never leave thee nor forsake thee.’” Through the good times and the bad, He is always there. We have this comfort. But since many of you have made resolutions, may I suggest adding one more. Resolve to seek wisdom.

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO