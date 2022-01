The Lexus LX600 may be one of the most elegant SUVs on the market, but that doesn’t mean it’s afraid to get a little dirty. To prove this point, the luxury marque is bringing an off-road-focused version of its stylish behemoth to this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. The result of a collaboration between Lexus and after-market parts supplier JAOS, the special LX600 aims to show it can do anything the legendary off-roader it’s based on, the Toyota Land Cruiser, can do and more. The heavily modified SUV is based on the off-road variant of the fourth-generation LX, which was introduced last October....

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO