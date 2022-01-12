ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Local doctor explains misconceptions about quarantining

By Erin Fe
KSBY News
KSBY News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzgXo_0djg7tyy00

COVID-19 numbers are rising and more people are having to quarantine.

Dr. Brian Roberts, medical director at MedStop Urgent Care in San Luis Obispo, debunked a few myths about quarantining.

“Quarantining five days - day zero is the day of your exposure, and it's after five days that you move to the second set, so a lot of people are calling day one their day of exposure and day five their day of release. They’re off by 2 days,” explained Dr. Roberts,

If you are infected, and even if you are not, Dr. Roberts recommended washing your hands before and after you touch things and using soap and water on common surfaces.

“So, plastic surfaces, steel surfaces, shining solid surfaces should be cleaned well, carpets, irregular porous surfaces don't tend to have as much of a chance of transmitting the virus,” Dr. Roberts said.

COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory virus, spread by droplets. When someone exhales, coughs or sneezes, they release viral particles in the air.

If another person is nearby and breathes in those particles, that is when they get infected.

Dr. Roberts says people do not need to worry about reinfecting themselves should they touch something they handled while infected.

He says their immunity immediately after infection will be high.

“It's my pill bottle or my makeup bottle. I'm not going to give it back to myself later. No, you do not have to worry about infecting yourself with your solid surface that only you interact with,” he clarified.

And for those who are afraid to handle mail and packages, Dr. Roberts said there is a simple solution.

“If you are picking up a box that you don't know how many people handle it and you are bringing it into another place, that's the simple answer. Wash your hands before. Wash your hands after and your risk goes close to zero.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Health leaders explain quarantine guidelines for families

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – When family members are exposed to COVID-19, health leaders said some may be accidentally exposing more people by not understanding quarantine guidelines. And, also taking unnecessary tests. One of the worst things health leaders said that families are doing is not abiding by quarantine and isolation guidelines. Once a household member […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Government
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Luis Obispo, CA
Health
WPMI

Local doctors' offices feel pinch of Covid

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — As the Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to surge, pediatric visits and hospitalizations are up in Alabama. Locally doctors’ offices mainly pediatricians are facing staff shortages due to illness as well. Doctors say every day is different but kids with Covid is now having a far reaching effect.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Hospital ERs Overwhelmed By Omicron Ask Public Not To Come In For Testing

HAYWARD (KPIX) — As emergency departments are being flooded with Omicron patients, hospitals in the Bay Area are making a plea to the public not to come in for COVID-19 testing. Providence hospitals, which oversees the Queen of the Valley Medical Center sent out an advisory asking people to utilize emergency departments appropriately. They’re not the only ones to remind the public that ER’s are not COVID testing or vaccinations sites. Testing for COVID has been a challenge in the Bay Area as long lines have formed at testing sites. Chopper 5 captured cars parked along the roadway in Hayward, some waiting...
HAYWARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wash Hands#Quarantine#Misconceptions#Plastic#Medstop Urgent Care
wdrb.com

Local doctor seeing different symptoms with omicron variant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local health officials have noticed some different symptoms as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads. Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel is seeing different patterns with the latest variant. "It's been a busy time. I think everybody knows that the cases have been rising and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKRC

Misunderstood guidelines about COVID-19 overwhelming doctors

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The latest surge in coronavirus cases is driving case counts to record highs in the course of the pandemic. The impact is being felt at area hospitals who continue to battle the pandemic. Dr. Carl A. Fichtenbaum, MD, a UC Health Physician and Professor of Infectious Diseases...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio doctor explains how COVID-19 pills work

OHIO — Two new treatment options are now available for COVID-19 patients. Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's molnupiravir are antiviral pills that are intended to be taken as soon as possible after COVID-19 symptoms develop. The pills can be taken at home. Healthcare systems throughout Ohio are beginning to receive...
OHIO STATE
Laist.com

Sick With COVID, But No Place To Isolate

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. As COVID-19 infections surge, some people who contract the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WOWK 13 News

People can get sick with COVID several times

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Doctors say they are seeing and hearing about people who had contracted COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic who are getting it for a second or third time. “When it comes to people getting COVID a second, or perhaps even a third time, clearly that can happen,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
smobserved.com

Less Than Half of Patients Hospitalized "With Covid" are Actually There for Covid-Associated Illness, Says County Health Department

January 7, 2022 - Dr. Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, announced yesterday that the number of patients hospitalized with Covid that officials have been publicizing does not actually constitute individuals hospitalized because of their infection with Covid-19. The percent of patients in the hospital with the direct...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy