Agriculture

By KENT THIESSE
 1 day ago

We often hear phrases such as “protect your working capital,” or “watch your liquidity,” or “cash is king” when referring to short-term financial analysis of a farm business. All of these terms generally refer to the “working capital” of a farm business. Many grain farmers in the Upper Midwest are coming...

AGRICULTURE
Register for Sustainable Ag Conference

Pasa’s Sustainable Agriculture Conference is underway and will run through mid-February. Featuring more than 100 speakers and sessions on farming and food system topics, the 2022 conference includes a virtual pre-conference Jan. 4–28 and an in-person main conference and trade show at the Lancaster County Convention Center Feb. 10–12.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Focus on Ag: Here's how to prepare for your annual meeting with your ag lender

As we head into 2022, many farm operations are coming off a fairly good profit year in 2021. However, some producers had much more modest profit levels last year. In all cases, farm operators are facing much higher crop and livestock input expenses in 2022, as compared to 2021 expense levels. During these changing farm financial times, it is good to plan ahead before meeting with an ag lender for renewal of a farm operating line of credit or for an annual review of the farm financial portfolio.
AGRICULTURE
Farmer-friendly loan process could aid rural revival

Under the current administration, farmers have a golden opportunity to pursue better service from the federal government, especially those from marginalized or underserved populations that were denied access to financing in the past due to unique cultural or historical barriers, according to Zach Ducheneaux, who was appointed administer of the Farm Service Agency roughly one year ago.
AGRICULTURE
USDA offering hog assistance through CARES Act program

IARN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for a CARES Act program to assist hog producers who were impacted by low market prices at the height of the pandemic. USDA is taking applications for the Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program now through February 25th. The program...
AGRICULTURE
Taking on decarbonization in the ag sector: ORNL summit highlights focus areas

Energy and sustainability experts from Oak Ridge National Laboratory, industry, universities and the federal government recently identified key focus areas to meet the challenge of successfully decarbonizing the agriculture sector, as well as scientific resources that the U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratories can bring to the table. The...
OAK RIDGE, TN
A Leader in Ag

A lot goes into overseeing agriculture in Yolo County, but protecting farmworkers from pesticides first drew Humberto Izquierdo ’93 to the job. Izquierdo, whose mother encouraged him to become a doctor or lawyer after the family moved from Guatemala to the Bay Area, came to UC Davis as a pre-med student. After graduating, he spent time at rural health clinics in Esparto, Knights Landing and elsewhere, and realized he wanted to do more to help agriculture workers. “The worker protection really attracted me,” he said. “That was something I really appreciated.” He first worked as an inspector for the Yolo County Agriculture Department in the 1990s, ensuring workers wear the proper protective equipment when applying pesticide, and don’t use it in a way that could damage neighboring crops or make someone sick. After stints in Napa and Alameda counties, he returned in January to take the post of Yolo County agricultural commissioner and sealer of weights and measures. His job also includes preventing pests that could harm crops and the environment, certifying agricultural exports and ensuring the accuracy of gas pumps, store prices and scales at grocery stores and agricultural processing plants. “You don’t have to carry your own weight to make sure you’re not being cheated,” Izquierdo said. “It creates a fair marketplace.”
YOLO COUNTY, CA
