Former Bethlehem Mayor Donchez Tapped for New Job in Northampton County | WDIY Local News

Two members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers are scheduled to appear in court on Friday after being charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, is scheduled to appear in court in Plano, Texas, on Friday afternoon while Edward Vallejo of Arizona is slated to appear in court in Phoenix.

PLANO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO