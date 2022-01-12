Former Bethlehem Mayor Donchez Tapped for New Job in Northampton County | WDIY Local News

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces possible deportation from Australia after the country’s immigration minister canceled his visa for a second time on Friday. The decision is the latest twist in a saga that has drawn global headlines and become a flashpoint in the debate over Covid-19 vaccination mandates. It could end the Serb’s bid for a record 21st major title at the Australian Open tournament, which starts Monday.
Queen Elizabeth II stripped her son Prince Andrew of all his military titles and royal duties after a U.S. judge rejected his efforts to dismiss a sexual assault civil lawsuit against him by Virginia Giuffre. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s midterms. This time it was Sen....
Two members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers are scheduled to appear in court on Friday after being charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, is scheduled to appear in court in Plano, Texas, on Friday afternoon while Edward Vallejo of Arizona is slated to appear in court in Phoenix.
Liberals in the media are sounding the alarm over the Republican National Committee's threat to boycott debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates, which has organized the presidential and the vice-presidential debates for over three decades. In a letter from the RNC to the CPD that Fox News obtained...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles in its third weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea said, in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches. South Korea’s...
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S Capitol is demanding four social media companies turn over internal records as it examines the spread of misinformation online and how violent extremists used social platforms to organize efforts to overthrow the 2020 election. The committee sent subpoenas...
Student lender Navient has announced that it has canceled over $1.7 billion in student loans as part of an agreement to settle ongoing litigation with various states attorneys general. States attorneys general accused Navient of engaging in "deceptive and abusive practices, targeted students who it knew would struggle to pay...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to provide information to a bipartisan House committee about his call with then-President Donald Trump during the Capitol riot is deepening a standoff between the committee and GOP lawmakers, forcing investigators to consider whether they could subpoena one of their own.
