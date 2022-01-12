WJZ Anchor Max McGee Is Heading To ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers great Jerome Bettis has done a lot since his time at Notre Dame. “The Bus” has won the Super Bowl, been inducted to the Hall of Fame and retired as a Pittsburgh legend. But there’s still one thing left undone: getting his degree. Bettis re-enrolled at Notre Dame in 2020, the university said, and on Monday he posted a video telling Twitter he was starting his final semester. I have always told my kids that whatever you start, you finish. Today I started my final semester at the University of @NotreDame. I knew when I left...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO