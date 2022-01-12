ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WJZ Anchor Max McGee Is Heading To ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ anchor and reporter Max McGee is getting called up to one of the premiere gigs in sports broadcasting, the anchor desk of ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”. McGee will start his new...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

