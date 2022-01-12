ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. announces doping charges against therapist related to Tokyo Olympics

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday announced...

Texas man is first to be charged under U.S. anti-doping law

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A Texas man became the first person to be charged under a federal anti-doping law for allegedly giving at least two Olympic athletes performance-enhancing drugs, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said Eric Lira -- described as...
U.S. Prosecutors Unveil First Olympic Anti-Doping Case as Texas ‘Naturopathic’ Therapist Faces Federal Charges

Unveiling their first case under a law meant to prevent doping in international sports competitions, U.S. prosecutors charged a Texas-based “naturopathic” therapist with prescribing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, including the star Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare. “At a moment that the Olympic...
Texts, pictures lead to 1st doping case under new US law

Nigeria s top Olympic medal hopeful was thrilled. The drugs her doctor sent were working.“Eric my body feel so good,” Blessing Okagbare said in a text not long after running the 100 meters in a personal-best 10.63 seconds. “Whatever you did is working so well.”“Eric” is Eric Lira, a naturopathic doctor in Texas who on Wednesday became the first person charged under a landmark U.S. law designed to add legal accountability to a global anti-doping system that has long struggled to regulate itself.Okagbare was the highest-profile sprinter in a country with a history of doping problems, one that...
