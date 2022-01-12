ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan facing ‘serious and worsening’ humanitarian crisis, minister warns

By Elizabeth Arnold
The Independent
 2 days ago

Afghanistan is facing a “serious and worsening humanitarian crisis”, a Foreign Office minister has said.

Vicky Ford told MPs in the Commons that Afghanistan is facing the world’s “most severe food security crisis”.

Responding to an urgent question by Labour MP Clive Lewis (Norwich South), Ms Ford said: “It’s affecting well over half the population, with 23 million people facing acute food insecurity.

“This is now the world’s most severe food security crisis. The UN has this week requested nearly 4.5 billion dollars for 2022, the largest humanitarian appeal on record reflecting the magnitude of the humanitarian challenge ahead.”

But Mr Lewis said the UK’s response was “woeful”, asking how the Government would “square the circle of dealing with the Taliban and playing its part in supporting Afghanistan and humanitarian aid”.

He added: “The UN cannot deliver at the scale and speed needed by working alone. So will global Britain now show global leadership?”

Ms Ford replied: “It is incredibly important that the world steps up to this challenge and especially towards meeting that UN appeal. The Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary and other ministers, including the minister for the region, are working really closely with world leaders including the US, the EU and the UN.”

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy asked: “Will the UK convene an urgent pledging conference, urged by former prime minister Gordon Brown, to try to pressure the international community to meet the enormous need?”

Mr Lammy cited the “chaos of withdrawal” last year, adding that the situation could not be more “grave”.

He said: “A further deterioration will have dire consequences for the people of Afghanistan and will impact not just the region, but also the UK, with more desperate people seeking sanctuary outside of the country.

“We must ensure that our sanction regime, and our understandable desire to place pressure on the Taliban regime, does not become an impediment to supporting the very people we seek to help.

“Some form of engagement is necessary if we are to support the people of Afghanistan, whether we like it or not.”

Ms Ford said that between April and December 2021 “we dispersed over £145 million worth of aid. £135 million of that went into life-saving humanitarian support inside Afghanistan”.

Labour chair of the International Development Committee Sarah Champion said the Taliban takeover “caused economic meltdown in Afghanistan”, asking: “What steps are being taken to unfreeze assets and ensure financial transactions linked to humanitarian aid are excluded from international sanctions.”

Labour’s Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central) said: “Millions are starving, the state has collapsed and the economy is in freefall… how does the minister plan to unfreeze state assets, lift sanctions and get the Afghan economy turning again?”

Ms Ford spoke of the importance of “unlocking that 1.2 billion dollars that’s within the World Bank”.

Conservative Bob Blackman (Harrow East) described the Afghan resettlement scheme as a “big disappointment” for those with families still trapped in Afghanistan.

Ms Ford replied: “It’s not going to be possible to resettle every single case.”

Labour’s Chris Bryant (Rhondda) branded Operation Pitting a “disaster”, adding: “We have abandoned them to their future where there isn’t enough food… and part of the blame for that lies at the Government’s door.”

Ms Ford said British forces worked at “great speed”, adding: “We are supporting people in Afghanistan.”

Comments / 6

Conway Ellis
1d ago

shut up and run your own country....you wanted it now you got it....frist thing frist..you got to change the olds ways don't work now..grow up learn to live now

Reply
2
Paul Tate
1d ago

our illustrious leader Joe Biden surrendered Afghanistan leaving Americans without so much as a Merry Christmas or a Happy New Year

Reply
2
bill73
1d ago

who cares oh that's right the democrats do sending that money that will never get but end up in their bank accounts lol

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Jarvis
Person
David Lammy
Person
Vicky Ford
Person
Bob Blackman
New York Post

Taliban orders shop owners in Afghanistan to behead all mannequins

The Taliban has ordered clothes shop mannequins to be beheaded because they are “idols” as the brutes continue to wage war on women’s freedoms. Shopkeepers in the western province of Herat in Afghanistan have been told to chop the heads off their mannequins after officials ruled the dummies were sinful “idols”.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Russia warns it will end this week's crisis talks on Ukraine early and leave Europe facing a 'worsening security situation' if the US and NATO do not 'show flexibility'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said this week's talks between Russia and the West over escalating tensions in Ukraine could end today if the US and NATO are not willing to show 'flexibility'. Ryabkov and his delegation arrived in Geneva earlier this morning under Swiss police escort for...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Somalia Is Where U.S. Military Strategy Goes to Die

Twenty years ago—and less than one month after the catastrophic attack of 9/11—the United States mounted a decidedly unorthodox campaign in Afghanistan in an effort to destroy Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaeda terrorist network, and to remove from power the Taliban regime in Kabul that hosted the perpetrators of the most devastating attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor. Because Afghanistan was a remote, landlocked country with very little infrastructure, a conventional military invasion was deemed impossible just a few days after the most spectacular asymmetric warfare attack in modern history. It would have taken too long to plan and execute.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Humanitarian Aid#Food Security#European Union#Foreign Office#Labour#Un#Taliban#Eu
leeclarion.com

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
WORLD
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Russian military planes evacuate 200 people from Afghanistan

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian military transport planes on Saturday delivered a shipment of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan and flew back 200 Russians, Afghan students and others, the defense ministry said. The ministry said that three Il-76 cargo planes will make stopovers in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan before flying to Moscow....
MILITARY
WEKU

What the Taliban really want from the world, in their own words

DOHA, Qatar — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers believe that women "must have the right to education and to work," the spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha tells NPR. "Our endeavors are underway now to solve this problem," Muhammad Naeem Wardak says. Speaking in Arabic in a wide-ranging, 40-minute...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Iran calls for release of Afghan funds during Taliban envoy's visit

KABUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Taliban administration's acting foreign minister travelled to Iran to meet with his Iranian counterpart, who called for Afghan financial assets blocked since the Taliban takeover to be released for humanitarian purposes. A spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday the visit did not...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday. Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border despite protestations from Kabul, which has...
WORLD
Reuters

Afghanistan's China envoy leaves after months without pay

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's ambassador to China, Javid Ahmad Qaem, left his post earlier in January after months without pay from Kabul following the Taliban's seizure of power, he said on Twitter. In a handover letter dated Jan. 1, also posted on Twitter, Qaem said that many diplomats...
CHINA
dallassun.com

Iran warns of danger if slain general's assassins go free

Iranian letter to the UN wants it to explore legal avenues and adopt a resolution condemning the US for the 2019 killing of General Qassem Soleimani. Iran has urged the United Nations to take formal legal action against the US for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani ahead of the two year-anniversary of his killing, which brought the two countries to the brink of war.
MIDDLE EAST
