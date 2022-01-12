Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Returns to practice

Grayson (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Grayson was quickly ruled out of a Week 18 win against the Panthers after six offensive snaps, the result of a hamstring issue. Since then, coach Bruce Arians' line on Grayson more or less has gone from questionable to doubtful to play in Sunday's wild-card game versus the Eagles. With no practice yet this week, Grayson seems destined to be ruled out for the Buccaneers' playoff opener, which could be confirmed as early as the release of Friday's injury report.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO