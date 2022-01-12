ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Returns to practice

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

David (foot) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. David landed...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

The Bucs Signed A Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ receiving corps has really taken a hit over the past few months, which is unfortunate because the playoffs are around the corner. With Chris Godwin out due to a torn ACL and Antonio Brown no longer on the roster, the Buccaneers will rely heavily on Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Sign WR Brown to Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver John Brown to their practice squad and released running back Darwin Thompson per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Brown was a 2014 3rd round pick by Arizona out of Pittsburgh State. The Buccaneers are Brown’s sixth team since joining the league.
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers Open Practice Window for Three Players

The Buccaneers might be returning some key players ahead of this week's Super Wild Card matchup with the Eagles. The team announced Wednesday morning that it is opening up the 21-day practice window for running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard and linebacker Lavonte David. The trio will not count...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Limited practice Wednesday

Watson (quadriceps) logged a limited practice Wednesday. Watson missed the Buccaneers' last two games of the regular season while dealing with a quadriceps injury. The wide receiver's ability to practice is a positive sign for his chances to play in Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Eagles.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Cyril Grayson: No practice Thursday

Grayson (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Grayson was quickly ruled out of a Week 18 win against the Panthers after six offensive snaps, the result of a hamstring issue. Since then, coach Bruce Arians' line on Grayson more or less has gone from questionable to doubtful to play in Sunday's wild-card game versus the Eagles. With no practice yet this week, Grayson seems destined to be ruled out for the Buccaneers' playoff opener, which could be confirmed as early as the release of Friday's injury report.
NFL

