Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Back at practice

Evans (hamstring) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports. With the upgrade from being limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Evans is good to play through the hamstring injury that he picked up in Week 15 against the Saints. While suiting up the last two games of the regular season, his snap shares of 75 and 72 percent were below his typical 80-plus, but he still managed to gather in 10 of 14 targets for 136 yards and three touchdowns. In a receiving corps down Chris Godwin (knee) for the Buccaneers' playoff run, Evans is the clear top option at wide receiver, and significant volume is likely with the likes of Cyril Grayson (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (hip) and Justin Watson (quadriceps) tending to health concerns.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO