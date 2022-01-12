ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Podcast: Georgia topples the giant, with some help from the Sip

By Rick Cleveland
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpUuD_0djg5kDF00

It was like a who’s who of Mississippi football personalities in Monday night’s National Championship, where Georgia finally got over the hump against Bama. Plus, Tyler gripes about the Saints’ playoff woes and Rick gives us his big takeaway from Ole Miss’ win over Mississippi State on the hardwood.

Rick Cleveland

Rick Cleveland, a native of Hattiesburg and resident of Jackson, has been Mississippi Today’s sports columnist since 2016. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s in journalism, Rick has worked for the Monroe (La.) News Star World, Jackson Daily News and Clarion Ledger. He was sports editor of Hattiesburg American, executive director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. His work as a syndicated columnist and celebrated sports writer has appeared in numerous magazines, periodicals and newspapers.

Rick has been recognized 13 times as Mississippi Sports Writer of the Year, and is recipient of multiple awards and honors for his reporting and writing.

