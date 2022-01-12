Strong defense helps Knights prevail over Northeastern Junior College

PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors roared out of the gates and held off a late rally from rival South Pontotoc Friday to pick up a hard-fought division win. PHS controlled the opening tip, with Ella Hill driving downcourt for a layup. Jamyia Bowen blocked a shot on the defensive end, leading to a runner from senior point guard Allie Beckley. Anna Brooke Sullivan knocked down two free throws, which would prove to be the only points of the opening quarter for the Lady Cougars. Ella Hill hit a 3-pointer, and Samya Brooks posted up and scored off the glass to put Pontotoc up 11-2 and force a timeout. Molly Sansing then drilled a 3-pointer. Sadie Stegall had the last points of the quarter for the Lady Warriors. She hustled to chase down a long offensive rebound after a missed free throw, then got open for a 3-pointer that put PHS up 17-2.

