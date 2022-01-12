ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, CO

Strong defense helps Knights prevail over Northeastern Junior College

North Platte Post
 1 day ago
Sterling, Colo. – North Platte Community College women's basketball opened another six-game road trip with the Plainswomen of Northeastern Junior College on Tuesday night. North Platte rallied in the second quarter and held off the Plainswomen to earn their first road win against Northeastern since the 2013-14 season....

