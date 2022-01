STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Anthony Fakoya, 26, said, “George Floyd could have been my dad, my uncle, my cousin; it could have been me.”. For this reason, the Mariners Harbor resident said he was inspired by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and at the height of the 2020 protests he designed a T-shirt with the message, “No Justice! No Peace!”

