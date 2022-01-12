ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WATCH: Family of NHL player goes ‘wild’ after scoring first career goal

By Nick Regina
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Talk about a wholesome moment. The Minnesota Wild’s Matthew Boldy, a native of Milford, MA, selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft out of his hometown Boston College,...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Boldy
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#The Minnesota Wild#Ma
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Seth Jones among 4 members of the Chicago Blackhawks placed in the COVID-19 protocols ahead of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Chicago Blackhawks added four members of the team to the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday: defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe, head trainer Mike Gapski and head equipment manager Troy Parchman. Jones’ inclusion on the list was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by the Hawks shortly before game time against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. Jones was ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
Sand Hills Express

Willie O’Ree, first Black player in the NHL, to be honored

The NHL became the last major professional sports league to add Black players to its ranks when Willie O’Ree, then a 22-year-old forward, skated for the Boston Bruins in the late 1950s. Today, that achievement — and O’Ree’s lifetime of promoting the game in minority communities — is being recognized in Boston and on Capitol Hill.
NHL
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
44K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy