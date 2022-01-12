ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Top Tix—Looking Back at North Bay Theater in 2021

By Harry Duke
pacificsun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past year—2021—was supposed to be the year that live theater came roaring back, and it did … for a while. By the end of the year, that roar had been replaced by a hacking cough symptomatic of exposure to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus....

pacificsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
27east.com

Bay Street Theater Begins A New Student Academy

Bay Street Theater has announced the creation of the Bay Street Theater Student Academy, a program for children and teens serving the youth of the East End. Created by Bay Street’s director of education and community outreach, Allen O’Reilly, executive director Tracy Mitchell, and academy director Kayla Matters, the newly formed repertory hopes to empower a new generation of artists to discover theater as a powerful means of emotional expression, as well as a litany of other theoretical and technical concepts.
PERFORMING ARTS
Variety

‘Girl From the North Country’ Latest Broadway Show to Go on Hiatus as COVID Wreaks Havoc

“Girl From the North Country,” a Broadway musical featuring Bob Dylan songs, will close on Jan. 23, but the show’s producers hope to open again in the spring. It’s the latest show, following “Jagged Little Pill,” “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and several others, to announce temporary or permanent early closures since the omicron variant reached New York City and sent COVID-19 cases climbing. With the virus still surging, a number of plays and musicals, including “The Music Man,” “Hamilton” and “The Lion King,” had to halt performances around the holidays, which is the theater industry’s most profitable time...
THEATER & DANCE
CBS New York

2 Broadway Shows Announce Temporary Closure Plans As Attendance Drops Across Industry

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two Broadway shows have announced plans to close temporarily and reopen later this year. The hit Broadway play “To Kill a Mockingbird” will close on Sunday. Based on the beloved Harper Lee novel, the Broadway play was adapted for the stage by Aaron Sorkin and currently stars Greg Kinnear, who recently took over the lead role as Atticus Finch. “To Kill a Mockingbird” opened at the Shubert Theatre in December 2018. There are plans to move the production to the Belasco Theatre in June. The new musical “Girl from the North Country” is currently running at the Belasco. Wednesday, they announced they will end their run on Jan. 23 with plans to reopen in the spring. The musical features the songs of legendary singer/songwriter Bob Dylan and is set in a rural Minnesota town during the Depression. These closures come as Broadway is experiencing a big drop at the box office. According to the Broadway League, only 62% of tickets were sold for the week that ended on Sunday. That compares to 74% of tickets sold during the week that ended Jan. 2, and Broadway attendance for the week ending Dec. 26 was 75%.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Bob Dylan Broadway Musical ‘Girl From The North Country’ Announces Closing, Possible Spring Return

The acclaimed Bob Dylan musical Girl From The North Country will play its final Broadway performance at The Belasco Theatre on Jan. 23, with producers saying they’re in advanced conversations with the Shubert Organization to re-open in the spring after the Omicron surge subsides. The unusual announcement follows a similar plan confirmed by producers of Mrs. Doubtfire, which closed on Jan. 10 with the intention of returning to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on March 14. “Girl From The North Country is an important part of this season,” said Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization, in a statement. “We...
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Templeton
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Lauren Gunderson
Variety

Joan Copeland, Broadway Star and Soap Opera Actress, Dies at 99

Joan Copeland, who graced both the stage and screen for decades as a Broadway star and soap opera actress, died the morning of Jan. 4 in her New York City home, Copeland’s family confirmed to Variety. She was 99. Copeland’s career included performances on numerous daytime soap operas — including “Search for Tomorrow” (1967-72) “Love of Life” (1960-63), “The Edge of the Night” (1956) and “How to Survive a Marriage” (1974). As one of the first members of The Actors Studio, she made her Broadway debut in 1948 as Nadine in “Sundown Beach.” Her other Broadway credits include “Detective Story,” (1950) “Coco,”...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Irene Ryan Began Performing At 11 Years Old And Worked Right Up Until Her Death In 1973

Actress Irene Ryan was actually born Jessie Irene Noblitt in 1902. She began her career at the young age of 11 after winning a contest for singing the song “Pretty Baby.” It sparked her love for performing and acting and her career blossomed when she met Tim Ryan. They married when she was 20 and performed in vaudeville as a double act. They starred in several short comedies as Tim and Irene.
MUSIC
extratv

'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' Star Sally Ann Howes Dies at 91

Sally Ann Howes, the British actress and singer fondly remembered internationally for her performance in the 1968 musical-fantasy "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," died December 19 at 91. No cause was specified. Born July 20, 1930, in London, into a show-biz family that included her variety star father Bobby Howes and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Theatre Company#Performing#Musical Theater#Omicron#Lucky Penny Productions#Avon
The Independent

Maria Ewing death: Opera singer’s daughter Rebecca Hall leads tributes to ‘extraordinarily gifted artist’

Opera singer Maria Ewing’s daughter Rebecca Hall and actor Dan Stevens are among those to pay tribute after her death, aged 71.The star of mesmerising performances of Carmen and Salome, Ewing was described by one critic as a “theatreviech” (“theatre beast”). She died on Sunday 9 January at her home in Detroit. “She was an extraordinarily gifted artist who by the sheer force of her talent and will catapulted herself to the most rarefied heights of the international opera world,” her family said in a statement.The youngest of four daughters, Ewing was born to a Dutch mother and an...
THEATER & DANCE
Wide Open Country

'Goldbergs' Star Hayley Orrantia on Her Country Music Career, Challenging Herself + New Film 'Christmas is Cancelled'

Hayley Orrantia is a woman of many trades; she's a singer, actress, interior decorator, and writer. Since 2013, she's been telling the story of Erica Golberg in The Goldbergs, which premiered in 2013. The show follows a hilarious and quirky suburban family in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania in the 1980s and also stars Jeff Garlin, G George Segal, and Wendi Mclendon-Covey. The show is currently in production for its ninth season.
MUSIC
Antelope Valley Press

Evans, Broadway actor, dies at 80

NEW YORK — Harvey Evans, an actor, singer and dancer who had a knack for landing roles in the original Broadway productions of such classics as “West Side Story,” “Follies” “Hello, Dolly!” and “Gypsy,” has died. He was 80. Evans died,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
okcheartandsoul.com

Jennifer Hudson had a ‘Home Alone’ Christmas

Jennifer Hudson loves Christmas so much that she began her holiday celebration right after the day of ghouls and goblins. “Let me just say that Christmas starts the day after Halloween in my house,” the Oscar and Grammy-winner told Entertainment Tonight. “All we do is watch holiday movies, shop and have festive moments.”
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Joan Copeland, Soap Star and Arthur Miller’s Sister, Dies at 99

Joan Copeland, the younger sister of legendary playwright Arthur Miller whose decades-long Broadway career included performances in two of her brother’s plays, died Tuesday at age 99. The actress, whose TV credits included multiple daytime soap operas and NBC’s “Law & Order,” passed away in her sleep in her...
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Eric Mabius Has Starred in Nearly 20 Hallmark Movies

Actor Eric Mabius has built a successful career appearing in both motion pictures and television shows, and having appeared in nearly 20 Hallmark Channel movies, he is one of the network's biggest TV movie stars. Hailing from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Eric Harry Timothy Mabius got his start in entertainment by attending...
TV SHOWS
Vanity Fair

Big Bad Jane: Jane Russell’s Book of Praise

The always self-effacing Jane Russell writes in her 1985 autobiography, My Path and My Detours, that her buddy (and possible lover) Robert Mitchum always said she was “the most inarticulate girl he’d ever known, and he was right.”. If that’s true, then this fact makes for a refreshing,...
NFL
inForney.com

Lily Collins hails Ashley Park as her 'friendship soulmate'

Lily Collins considers Ashley Park to be her "friendship soulmate". The 32-year-old actress stars alongside Ashley, 30, in the Netflix series 'Emily in Paris', and Lily has revealed that they struck up an instant chemistry. Lily explained: "It’s such an amazing experience to meet someone as an adult, when you’re...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Film Academy Surprises Legendary Child Star Hayley Mills by Replacing Her Stolen Oscar

In 1961, when Hayley Mills was 14, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave her a special Oscar for “the most outstanding juvenile performance during 1960” — the last of its kind ever presented — in recognition of her star-making turn in the film Pollyanna. Now, 61 years later, they have done so again. Mills’ Oscar — which on Oscar night was presented by Shirley Temple to Annette Funicello, and then forwarded to Mills at her boarding school — was apparently stolen from her London home in the late 1980s when she came to the United States to shoot the television series Good Morning, Miss Bliss. She discussed its disappearance during a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast in promotion of her new memoir, Forever Young. On Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, Mills, who is now 75, visited the Academy’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, and was gifted by Academy president David Rubin — to her visible shock (see above photo) — with a replacement Oscar. Talk about a happy ending!
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Frasier’: Why Niles and Frasier Have Different Accents than Their Father

Frasier is iconic for a variety of reasons, but one of the biggest is the “Odd Couple” dynamic between the title character and his father Martin. The series follows psychiatrist Frasier Crane, who originated on Cheers. Frasier moves from Boston to his hometown of Seattle to host a radio show in which he offers advice. He has to take in Martin, who can no longer live alone due to an injury he sustained as a police officer.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy