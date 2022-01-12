ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Williamson

courier-record.com
 2 days ago

Rev. James Fabian Williamson, 84, of Midlothian, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022. Rev. Williamson was born in Blackstone, VA. He served in the ministry for many years. He was a doting and fun papa to his grandchildren and children. He was an...

www.courier-record.com

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
NATCHEZ, MS
easternshorepost.com

Rita C. Scharwath Joyce

Ms. Rita C. Scharwath Joyce, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 27, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Onancock. She was born April 30, 1931, in Orange, N.J., to Elizabeth and Clemmons Scharwath. She is predeceased by her parents; her infant daughter, Debra Lee Danziger;...
ONANCOCK, VA
kwbg.com

Crystal L. Foster

BOONE, Iowa—Crystal L. Foster, age 61, of Boone, Iowa passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Boone County Hospital in Boone. No services are planned at this time. Crystal was born March 20, 1960, in Boone, the daughter of James and Donna (Long) Walker, Sr. She was a simple lady with a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Crystal was very social person and was known to attend numerous garage sales and thrift stores, looking for that special treasure, while meeting the different people. She collected rocks and enjoyed watching CSI, Family Feud, The Blind Side and The Fast and Furious. Crystal liked dressing up and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She absolutely loved her family the most and spending time with her grandchildren.
BOONE, IA
KMZU

Brenda Joyce Conaway

Brenda Joyce Conaway was born on August 4, 1948 to Nelson and Carolyn Tripp. Brenda departed from our presence, peacefully in her sleep on December 27, 2021. Brenda lived her life sharing her love and her home with her family as well as countless Foster Children through the years. Brenda found great joy in having family gatherings in her home for holiday celebrations. She also enjoyed treating her grandchildren and great grandchildren with wristbands for the Marceline carnival on July 4th weekend.
BROOKFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redskins#The Celebration Center#879 Research Rd#Po Box
927thevan.com

Virginia Kooyers

Virginia was born in Muskegon, MI February 6, 1948, to Joseph and Jean (Keilbus) Hutta. She graduated from Holland High School in 1966, worked at Hubbell’s and Crisp Country Acres while she was younger, but will be best remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; a person who was a talented artist, and loved to care for her animals. She spent many days and loved being a part of the Women’s Bible Study and quilting group and South Olive CRC.
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy