AARP tax-aide announces free tax preparation services for 2022

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 1 day ago
Tax-aides to provide services across the county at seven preparation sites

– AARP Foundation Tax-Aide of San Luis Obispo County has announced initiation of tax preparation services for the 2022 tax season. Services are free, and while funded through the AARP Foundation, are available to all seniors and low to moderate income residents, not just AARP Members. Tax return preparation services will be offered from February through early April, 2022.

Due to the pandemic, AARP Tax-Aide will require that masks are always worn while at the Tax-Aide locations (detailed below). Additionally, taxpayers may be asked to stay in their car while their return is being prepared. Some locations may use a two-visit drop-off model. Social distancing protocols for the safety of volunteers, location sponsors, and taxpayers will be in place at all locations.

The AARP Tax-Aide location in Grover Beach at the Mechanic’s Bank will not be operating this season. Taxpayers served at that location in previous years can book appointments at other SLO AARP Tax-Aide locations or through the United Way program https://www.unitedwayslo.org/taxes.

AARP Tax-Aide is using a new online appointment system for taxpayers to book their appointments directly. Beginning Jan. 18, 2022, taxpayers can go to CCFREETAX.ORG to book their appointment online. Taxpayers without a computer or smart phone can call the call center at (805) 931-6308, beginning Jan. 24. Taxpayers are strongly encouraged to use the online appointment system. All sites are by appointment only.

  • Atascadero: St. William’s Catholic Church, Parish Hall, 6410 Santa Lucia Road, Mondays, and Fridays 9 to 3
  • Morro Bay: Church of Christ – Lower Level, 1001 Las Tunas Street at Kings
  • Paso Robles: Senior Center in the Veterans Building, 240 Scott Street: Mondays & Tuesdays 8:30-2:30
  • Paso Robles: Library 1000 Spring Street: Saturdays 9 to 2
  • San Luis Obispo: Church of the Nazarene, 3396 Johnson Avenue
  • Nipomo: St Joseph’s Church, 298 South Thompson Road,

AARP Tax-Aide has been providing tax preparation service to Central Coast residents for more than 30 years. The approximately 75 local AARP tax counselors and other volunteers are trained annually, are IRS certified, and provide services across the county at the seven preparation sites mentioned above.

Started in 1968 by four volunteers, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is now the nation’s largest free, volunteer –run tax preparation services. By using these services, seniors and low to moderate income taxpayers avoid preparation and electronic filing fees. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS. In prior years our local Tax-Aide program in San Luis Obispo County prepared approximately 3,600 tax returns resulting in over $ 2,100,000 in refunds being returned to the local economy.

