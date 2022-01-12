Robinhood moves to permanent remote working

Working remotely has led many professionals to never truly stop working or unplug at the end of the day, so the 'myRemoteDay' app is positioned as a way to help them do so for better boundaries. The app works by helping professionals define their remote workday and can be utilized across a number of existing platforms to help users take more control over their schedules. This will help professionals to be stricter about their time spent working and prevent them from always being available.

