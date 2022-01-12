ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Robinhood moves to permanent remote working

finextra.com
 1 day ago

We are excited to announce that Robinhood will be staying primarily remote. In December we shared with our employees that our mission to democratize finance for all starts with our people, and that means bringing in and supporting Robinhoodies who can best help drive our mission forward - no matter where...

www.finextra.com

CoinTelegraph

Robinhood hits new low as FTX US and Bitstamp USA move into stocks

Crypto exchanges FTX US and Bitstamp USA are working on offering stock trading, which would be a further blow to Robinhood as its share price slumps to new lows. FTX US President Brett Harrison tweeted on Tuesday that the crypto exchange is “hard at work on stocks,” commenting that a launch would be coming in “a couple months.”
STOCKS
finextra.com

Coinbase to shut down for four week-long 'recharge' breaks

We’re often asked a version of this question: “What’s it really like to work at Coinbase?”. Our culture doc provides a great overall perspective on working here, but I think it’s important to address this question head-on, too. The bottom line: We work incredibly hard at...
MARKETS
finextra.com

Gr4vy secures $15m Series A extension funding

Gr4vy, the leading company for cloud-native payments orchestration, today announced the closing of $15M in Series A extension funding, led by March Capital, a top-tier venture capital firm known for investing in companies poised for hyper-growth globally, with participation from Nyca Partners, Activant Capital and Plug and Play Ventures. The recent series brings Gr4vy’s total funding to $27.2M. Since its launch in April, the company has nearly doubled its valuation, reflecting its strong growth and its demonstrated value to merchants globally. The additional revenue will further accelerate Gr4vy’s worldwide expansion to meet heightened market demand and support its product roadmap for its cloud-native payment orchestration platform (POP).
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Remote Work Scheduling Apps

Working remotely has led many professionals to never truly stop working or unplug at the end of the day, so the 'myRemoteDay' app is positioned as a way to help them do so for better boundaries. The app works by helping professionals define their remote workday and can be utilized across a number of existing platforms to help users take more control over their schedules. This will help professionals to be stricter about their time spent working and prevent them from always being available.
CELL PHONES
#Working From Home#Remote Work#Latinx
Seekingalpha.com

Robinhood remains primarily remote to enable flexible workplace

While COVID-19 infections continue spreading, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) says it will be staying primarily remote to offer employees a more flexible and accessible workplace, the company writes in a blog post. For a large segment of its employees, there will be no regular in-office requirement, and teams will come together in...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Moven helps TipHaus build challenger bank for the hospitality sector

One of the most challenging issues facing service-oriented businesses today is keeping quality, motivated workers. According to a recent study in The Washington Post, the hospitality industry has the highest quit rates of any industry by a wide margin. TipHaus has addressed this challenge by creating a challenger bank specifically...
BUSINESS
WebProNews

Robinhood Is the Latest Company to Embrace ‘Remote First’

Robinhood is the latest company to go fully remote, embracing a “remote first” work culture. In the early days of the pandemic, companies around the world sent their employees home to work remotely. While many have continued to look for opportunities to bring their employees back to the office, other companies have embraced the new normal, transitioning to remote work permanently.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
finextra.com

BNPL firm Anyday opts for Nordigen for client analytics and loan decision making

Buy Now, Pay Later player Anyday has partnered with open banking platform Nordigen to provide accurate and healthy credit offerings. Using Nordigen’s premium lending categorisation tool, Anyday will be able to perform detailed credit checks, approving their customers in seconds. Anyday is a Denmark-based, financing solution that prioritises users’...
CREDITS & LOANS
Fast Company

Job seekers, work at one of these companies in 2022 if you want a better corporate culture

Glassdoor, the online warehouse of company intelligence for job seekers, has published its list of Best Places to Work in 2022. The list is assembled based on reviews from current and former employees, which are fed through Glassdoor’s “proprietary awards algorithm.” For the ranking of large U.S. companies, it required at least 75 ratings per company submitted between October 2020 and October 2021.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Remote work and taxes: It's complicated

While some might say there was an existing trend toward remote work before the pandemic began, it has certainly received a boost in the past 18 months. The pandemic accelerated digitization for many businesses while providing employees with the flexibility to work from home. Clearly, remote work is here to...
ECONOMY
prweek.com

Martin Sorrell: Flexible work 'will be more permanent than people think'

2021 was a busy year for Media.Monks. In addition to completing a rebrand that unified the former S4 Capital under the Media.Monks name, the agency completed a handful of mergers and added new capabilities in technology services — which, alongside data and content, is a critical pillar of CEO Martin Sorrell’s “three-pronged strategy” for a modern agency.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Hybrid headaches, permanent remote plans and other workplace predictions for 2022

Twelve months ago, accountants for small businesses weren't worried about inflation. It didn't rank among the top 10 concerns in the first quarter's CPA Outlook Index, a survey of certified public accountants across a broad range of industries conducted by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. By 2021's fourth quarter, it was their top concern.
ECONOMY
Connecticut Post

The Future of Work Isn't Remote

The worst days of the global health crisis seem to be behind us. Though the world is seeing another terrible surge, here in California the availability of vaccines has meant that many of our freedoms have been restored, and people are both grateful and relieved. And who can blame them?
JOBS
Law.com

How to Be Impactful When Working Remotely

Below, leading in-house counsel from VMware, PayPal, Uber, Liberis and CNA Hardy share with Corporate Counsel Advance how general counsel can ensure they effectively influence when they are not physically present in the room. Ensure cultural values are upheld and take the time to develop relationships with colleagues.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
finextra.com

Face pay startup DigiDoe raises £850,000

DIGIDOE, the UK-based startup which is on a march to revolutionise the world’s outdated payments infrastructure, has secured more than £850,000 from new investors. The initial funding round was closed early because of high levels of customer interest in DigiDoe’s unique next generation, fraud-inhibiting, multi-currency payments system.
BUSINESS
The Tech Report& LLC

Leadership Skills for a Remote Work Environment

Leadership skills for a remote workforce are different from those in a regular office setting. In order to adapt, new skills may be required. Managers may find it difficult to adjust to the new leadership skills needed for remote workers. When staff is thousands of kilometers away, it’s far more difficult to check up on them and their work progress at any time.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

