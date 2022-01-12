Bakersfield Police search for suspect in Super Taco burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect they said is linked to a burglary that happened at the Super Taco on Truxtun Avenue on Oct. 27, 2021.

The suspect is described as white, age 28 to 38, slim build, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Detective Hatfield at (661) 326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

