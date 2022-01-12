Bakersfield Police search for suspect in Super Taco burglary
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect they said is linked to a burglary that happened at the Super Taco on Truxtun Avenue on Oct. 27, 2021.Stay up to date with the latest weather and news with 17 News’ daily newsletter
The suspect is described as white, age 28 to 38, slim build, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap.
If you have any information regarding this case, contact Detective Hatfield at (661) 326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 2