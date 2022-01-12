ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Republicans announce candidacy for newly-formed districts

By News Staff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXBzo_0djg45Gc00
Dr. Bruce Jones is a retired orthopedic surgeon.

Dr. Bruce Jones of Templeton and Vicki Norden of Monterey County announce campaigns at North County Republican meeting

– Newly forming districts for county supervisors and state elected officials are bringing out new candidates in San Luis Obispo County. Dr. Bruce Jones of Templeton announced he’s running for San Luis Obispo County Supervisor in the newly formed second district. That newly formed 2nd SLO County Supervisorial District runs from the coast to the North County. It includes parts of Cambria, Morro Bay, Templeton, and Atascadero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfgXz_0djg45Gc00
Vicki Norden of Monterey County is running for a local assembly seat.

Dr. Jones announced his candidacy Monday night at Republican Headquarters in Atascadero, Dr. Jones, is a retired orthopedic surgeon. He has served on the Templeton Area Advisory Group. He will challenge Supervisor Bruce Gibson in the newly designed 2nd District.

Also announcing Monday night was Vicki Norden of Monterey County. Norden is running for the newly created 30th Assembly District, which runs from Santa Cruz south to San Luis Obispo County. Norden ran unsuccessfully for the state senate. She lives in Monterey County and has a vacation home in Avila Beach.

PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

