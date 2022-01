If you were lucky enough to be introduced to the world of Jane Austen through the 1995 six-part production of Pride and Prejudice, then there is every chance you will recall the emergence of Mr Darcy, played by a youthful Colin Firth, in his clinging and dripping white shirt, from the ponds at the fictional Pemberley Estate. The Regency style shirt, used in Andrew Davies’ adaptation of the novel and now considered an iconic addition in the sphere of television moments has been awarded a place among the BBC’s 100 object collection in celebration of the corporation’s 2022 centenary. The online collection includes familiar and notable pieces from programmes spanning the last 100 years of its existence.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO