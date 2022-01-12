ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Real' co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins gives birth to her first baby

By UPI Staff
 1 day ago
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jeannie Mai Jenkins, co-host of The Real, and rapper husband Jeezy had their first child together.

Jenkins, 42, announced the birth in an Instagram post.

She shared a photo of the baby blanket covered in footprints with the nametag "Baby Jenkins."

"I asked God for a life of love and happiness," she wrote in the caption Tuesday. "He sent me my family."

"Baby Jenkins is here," she said, adding a heart emoji.

The couple didn't share details of the child, including sex or name.

Mae shared a video from her baby shower in December. Her friends and family hosted the "shower of love" at her home with a "winter wonderland" themed party with food, music, dancing, and a game of limbo.

Mae Jenkins and Jeezy first said they were expecting after starting in vitro fertilization on their wedding day on March 27.

Jenkins said that they were doing the shots for two weeks and were informed after getting off a plane that they achieved pregnancy naturally.

"Of course if a doctor is calling you after any doctor's appointment you start flipping out. ... I get off the plane, I call the doctor, and the doctor is like, 'Stop taking your shots. You're pregnant. You guys got pregnant on your own.' We got pregnant a week after the wedding," she said in a YouTube video.

She shared news of her pregnancy on Sept. 20, when she wrote on an Instagram post that she had "never been this thankful to feel so alive."

"Here come the Jenkins," she wrote.

Comments / 33

Anita Mcnicholas
1d ago

why is it that people whone have a little status like to keep the name of sex of their baby a big deal people have babies every day and I'm quite sure Jeezy has about 10 of them already made

Reply(2)
12
Vanessa Dexter
1d ago

congratulations to you and your husband what a great feeling is is for two experience and to raise a child's together a blessed and safe 👌👀💜❤🙏🎈🎈🎈🎈🎁🎁🎁

Reply(3)
5
Far Above Rubies
8h ago

I don't like Jeannie. She divorced her ex because she "didn't want kids" and marries another man and immediately has a baby with him. Triflin self.

Reply
2
