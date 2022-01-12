Howard Stern blows up and tells ‘f***nut’ Novak Djokovic to stay away from other humans

Howard Stern slammed Novak Djokovic on his show and called the Serbian tennis star a “f***nut” and “douchebag” for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine .

“That f***nut Djokovic - the Joker. I call him the Joker. What a f****** a******. The first I heard of this guy is that he doesn’t want to get his vaccine. And he’s running around... they should throw him right the f*** out of tennis. That’s it. Goodbye,” Stern said on his Sirius XM radio show.

The radio host, who has railed against unvaccinated Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, further went on to call Djokovic a “douchebag”.

“[Djokovic] Should be out of tennis. He doesn’t care about anyone else.

Stern also added that for Djokovic to say “getting vaccinated is a private decision. You shouldn’t be mandated,” isn’t really a valid argument.

“Stay away from other people. That’s like saying smoking is a private decision. Well, that’s true, but don’t smoke in my face ,f***nut. What a dummy.”

When the audio hit Twitter, people agreed with Stern about Djokovic not being allowed to play the sport.

“Howard Stern is 100 per cent correct.”

“@HowardStern, You are on the mark with Djokovic! I keep hoping the minister decides to cancel his visa and kick his ass out for three years over this! I would SO LOVE to say what I really think about him, but 1: not enough Twitter characters 2: I would definitely be suspended, “another added.

A third wrote: “Howard Stern and Dr Fauci are my two favorite people today.”

Djokovic, who is the men’s tennis world No. 1 is presently embroiled in a scandal in Australia.

Authorities are discussing whether he should be allowed to enter the country for the Open event.

He is currently unvaccinated.