New Buckhead police precinct to be unveiled tomorrow

By Amy Wenk
 1 day ago
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at the Georgia Chamber’s annual Eggs & Issues Breakfast.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will unveil a new police precinct in Buckhead at a press conference planned for Thursday.

The police precinct will be located at One Buckhead Plaza, which sits at the intersection of Peachtree and West Paces Ferry roads.

“We started to work on Day One, addressing the issue of crime in our city,” Dickens said Wednesday morning at the Georgia Chamber’s annual Eggs & Issues Breakfast, which was held this year at the Fox Theatre in Midtown.

“This is a concern of all of ours,” he said. “And while some may want to use this to break us apart, we know that as a city, we are stronger together. That’s why we will be unveiling a new police precinct in Buckhead tomorrow.”

The Atlanta Police Department had first announced plans for the new precinct last September. At that time, Police Chief Rodney Bryant said it should be fully operational by summer 2022 with a minimum of 24 officers.

Bryant also previously said that the precinct will focus on traffic-related calls, helping to free up other police officers to address high priority calls and investigations.

Zone 2, the police zone that covers neighborhoods including Buckhead, has its main precinct on Maple Drive in Buckhead. There’s also a mini precinct at Lenox Square mall.

Crime issues are central to an effort for Buckhead to break off from Atlanta and form its own city. Legislation that could carve a path for the proposed “Buckhead City” is being considered at this year’s Georgia General Assembly.

But Dickens is calling for Atlanta to stay united. His crime reduction plan includes hiring 250 police officers in his first year.

“Atlanta’s crime issues are not just ours alone,” Dickens said Wednesday. “We will address it from all sides, but we will pay particular attention to the root causes of crime.”

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Collins new BOE chair; $1 million grant honors MLK; BeltLine race series

Eshé Collins was unanimously selected by the Atlanta Board of Education to serve as its new chair during Monday’s meeting, which was also attended by Mayor Andre Dickens and members of the Atlanta City Council in a show of support. Collins succeeds Jason Esteves, who is now running for state senate, and won her third […] The post News Briefs: Collins new BOE chair; $1 million grant honors MLK; BeltLine race series appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Bob Fiscella, Dunwoody Homeowners Association

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months. See all the predictions here. Bob Fiscella, President, […] The post 2022 Predictions: Bob Fiscella, Dunwoody Homeowners Association appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

New furniture store proposed for Dunwoody raises concerns about trees

During Monday’s Dunwoody City Council meeting, tree preservation was a point of contention for a rezoning request to allow a new-to-market furniture store at 11 Ravinia Parkway. According to city documents, the empty lot at the corner of Ravinia Parkway and Ashford Dunwoody Road was previously slated to hold a 156-key hotel, 41,400 square feet […] The post New furniture store proposed for Dunwoody raises concerns about trees appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody bans party houses

Dunwoody passed a text amendment to ban party houses at its Monday city council meeting, but some council members expressed hope that staff would consider making penalties more severe in the future.  The council first saw the text amendment at a December 2021 meeting. The amendment would ban commercial events or “party houses” in residential […] The post Dunwoody bans party houses appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
