West Seneca man pleads guilty to assault charge for attacking woman who was jogging

A West Seneca man has pleaded guilty to an assault charge for attacking a woman who was jogging in September 2021 .

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 20-year-old Ryan Strunk pleaded guilty Monday in Erie County Court to one count of assault in the second degree.

According to the district attorney's office, on September 11, 2021 the woman was jogging on the New York State Developmental Disabilities Services Office (DDSO) campus on East and West Road when she was attacked by Strunk. He hit the woman with a tree branch several times and she attempted to run away, she was able to escape into an occupied DDSO patrol officer’s vehicle.

The DDSO patrol officer called 911 and Strunk was taken into custody and the woman suffered various cuts and bruises. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced February 17. He was held without bail.