Employee recovering after explosion, fire at Memphis chemical plant, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned new details about an explosion and fire at a local chemical plant in North Memphis.

The fire happened at PMC Biogenix, 1231 Pope St., on Tuesday afternoon just after 3:30 p.m.

According to Memphis Fire officials, approximately 250 personnel responded to a building explosion and fire.

The fire was reported under control by 5:24 p.m.

Fire crews stayed at the scene to help determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Crews continued to stay at the scene for several more hours and command of the incident was terminated at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday, MFD said.

One employee was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but has been downgraded to stable, MFD said.

MFD treated and released three employees with non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

Fire investigators said it is undetermined if the building had a working smoke alarm.

The building sustained smoke, fire, and water damage. Total damage is currently undetermined.

The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation, MFD said.

The chemical plant off Jackson Ave. is next door to Shelby County School’s nutrition services building and another SCS district building.

SCS released the following statement:

Nutrition Services is operational. There is no impact to student meals.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.