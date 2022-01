All eyes were at 125 pounds last weekend at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Drake Ayala filled in for the injured Iowa three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee, and did so admirably. On this week’s episode of the Pinning Combination podcast, The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher and Hall of Fame coach Dick Briggs break down the Fort Dodge product’s showing, plus more takeaways from the Hawkeyes’ wins over Minnesota and Purdue. That includes Michael Kemerer’s return at 174 and a standing ovation for Gopher heavyweight Gable Steveson.

