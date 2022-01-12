ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk State legend passes away

By HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lryGw_0djg2HzL00

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State University Athletics Department is mourning the loss of long-time coach Wilhelmenia Wright Harrison, who passed away Jan. 7. She was 72.

Harrison most recently served as NSU’s head bowling coach from 2005-20. A three-time MEAC Coach of the Year (2011-13), Harrison led the Spartans to four straight MEAC Northern Division bowling titles (2010-14) and the school’s first-ever MEAC bowling title in 2012.

Under Harrison’s tutelage, the Spartans reached their highest-ever ranking in the National Tenpins Coaches Association (NTCA) Poll, at No. 10 in 2011-12.

In addition to her accomplishments in the coaching ranks, Harrison also performed double duty from 2011-18 as the assistant athletics academic coordinator. In that capacity, she assisted in the academic support efforts of the NSU athletics department during the day before shifting her attention to the bowling program.

Harrison had a diverse history at Norfolk State. She was a graduate assistant volleyball coach at Norfolk State from 1979-84. After assisting head coach Honey Lamb with the team again from 1990-91, Harrison took over the head coach position from 1992-99. Harrison compiled more than 200 victories as head coach and at one point won four consecutive CIAA Northern Division regular-season championships. Her team finished as runner-up in the CIAA tournament in each of those seasons.

Harrison also served as a swimming instructor while she was a student at Norfolk State. She later became the first black female water safety instructor in the South Atlantic Region for the American Red Cross. She was a 1984 graduate of Norfolk State.

The post Norfolk State legend passes away appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HBCU Gameday

NC A&T survives raucous showdown with Hampton

NC A&T led Hampton by 25 points in the second half before the game changed prompted by a hard foul and bench-clearing incident. The Aggies held on in their first matchup with the Pirates as members of the Big South Conference. The post NC A&T survives raucous showdown with Hampton appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
Norfolk, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk State University#Swimming#Bowling#Volleyball#Nsu#Spartans#Meac Northern Division#Ntca#Ciaa Northern Division#The American Red Cross
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy