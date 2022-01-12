Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo sets Guinness altitude change record at Pikes Peak

This pro-touring Fox Body is an aggressive build. The Ford Mustang was America’s first pony car, a smaller and more affordable alternative to the muscle cars of the time. Since the initial release, the Mustang has been the best-selling sports car in America for most years. Ford makes a point of being a driving force for innovation within the car community. This is highly relevant in the case of the Mustang, as virtually every performance car made after the year 1965 was a response to the Mustang. One car in particular that catches the attention of lovers of all things speed is the Fox Body Mustang which combines the power and handling of Ford’s premium pony car with the style of a sleek hatchback or small economy coupe. This makes it the perfect choice for a project car which is exactly what this particular build is so good at showing - so hang onto your best seat covers and check it out.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO