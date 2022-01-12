ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo sets Guinness altitude change record at Pikes Peak

By Simon Alvarez
teslarati.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo recently set a rather unique Guinness World Record. Over the course of 33 hours and 48 minutes, a team of drivers led by TV producer J.F. Musial took the all-electric vehicle from 1,774.4 feet below sea level all the way to the top of Pikes Peak,...

www.teslarati.com

