BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the addition of 60 new COVID-19 patients over the last week, hospitals in Anne Arundel County are now at 90% occupancy, said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, the county health officer. In light of increased hospitalizations, Kalyanaraman recommended county residents continue wearing masks and urged the unvaccinated to get the shots. As of Tuesday, the county health department reported 702 more residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 266 residents are currently hospitalized with the virus. Anne Arundel County has 75,426 confirmed cases and a positivity rate of almost 30%, according to county data. There are almost 360,000 fully vaccinated Anne Arundel...

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO