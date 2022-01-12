ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

USWNT to hold January training camp in Austin

KVUE
KVUE
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Women's National Soccer team (USWNT) announced Wednesday that its annual January training camp will be held in Austin at Austin FC's training facility, St. David's Performance Center. The training camp, scheduled for Jan. 19 to Jan. 28, marks the first action of 2022...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

USWNT roster for January camp: Trinity Rodman earns first callup ahead of February's SheBelieves Cup

United States women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named his roster for the annual January training camp. The 25 players will participate in the camps, scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas, from Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 28. The camp will serve as the first event for the USWNT in 2022 calendar, and though there are no international friendlies scheduled for the 25 players, the camps will also serve as additional evaluation ahead of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup tournament, which will take place Feb. 17 through 23.
AUSTIN, TX
WJLA

Trinity Rodman among 7 Spirit players added to USWNT training camp roster

WASHINGTON/7NEWS — U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski has called up seven Washington Spirit players for January training camp in Austin, Texas. Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury (Bledsoe), defenders Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett, midfielders Ashley Sanchez and Andi Sullivan, and forwards Ashley Hatch and Trinity Rodman have all been added to the training camp roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Trinity Rodman called up for USWNT camp

Trinity Rodman -- the National Women's Soccer League's Rookie of the Year in 2021 -- is among the 25 players called into the first camp of the year for the U.S. women's national team, which announced its roster Wednesday. This is the first time that Rodman, 19, has accepted a...
FIFA
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: USWNT January Camp roster unveiled

It is time for the first installment of our usual preseason slate of content: One Big Question for Each Team! As usual, some of these will be THE big question – the definite article matters there – and some will be A (indefinite article!) big question. And it’ll be interesting, One big question facing each Eastern Conference team as 2022 MLS preseason begins | MLSSoccer.com.
MLS
starsandstripesfc.com

SSFC Podcast, Episode 70: USWNT releases training camp roster

The USWNT have a roster for their January training camp, and we react to it on Episode 70 of the SSFC Podcast! Vlatko Andonovski has called in 26 players to a training camp in Austin for 9 days of training, and we examine the roster to see who’s competing and why others may have been left out.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristie Mewis
Person
Margaret Purce
Person
Lindsey Horan
Person
Rose Lavelle
Person
Ashley Sanchez
Person
Imani Dorsey
Person
Alyssa Naeher
Person
Abby Dahlkemper
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
KVUE

Austin FC 2022 season guide: Here's everything you need to know for year 2

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC enters their second year in Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2022 after finishing their inaugural season second to last in the Western Conference with 31 points. The Verde and Black have retooled, regrouped and are "listos" for a brand-new slate in year two. There...
MLS
racingloufc.com

Racing duo of Fox, Howell called up for USWNT training

Racing Louisville FC will double its U.S. Women’s National Team representation during the upcoming January training camp with both defender Emily Fox and recently drafted midfielder Jaelin Howell called up as part of coach Vlatko Andonovski's 25-player roster announced Wednesday. This marks the first time in Racing’s short history...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Uswnt#Shebelieves Cup#Roster#Austinfc#Hc#Https T Co Zoqh1mux7q#National Team
KVUE

Austin FC signs Colombian midfielder Jhojan Valencia

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC announced Thursday it has signed Colombian midfielder Jhojan Valencia to a three-year deal with a club option for the 2025 season. Valencia will take up an international spot on the roster. Valencia's signing came days after the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, where Austin FC drafted...
MLS
amny.com

3 Gotham FC members called up for USWNT training camp

Three members of NJ/NY Gotham FC have been called up to the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) training camp that will be held from Jan 19-28 in Austin, TX. Forward Margaret Purce, midfielder Kristie Mewis, and defender Imani Dorsey got the nod from USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski in hopes of featuring in the side for the upcoming 2022 SheBelieves Cup with matches against the Czech Republic (Feb. 17), New Zealand (Feb. 20), and Iceland (Feb. 23)/
SOCCER
CBS Miami

2022 MLS SuperDraft: Inter Miami CF Selects Defender, Forward & Pair Of Midfielders

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF selected four players in Tuesday’s Major League Soccer SuperDraft. In the first round, with the 9th overall selection, the club drafted defender Ryan Sailor from the University of Washington. The 24-year-old central defender made a total 49 appearances for Washington, scoring 10 times and dishing out three assists. Inter Miami used the 37th overall pick to select forward Lucas Meek, another University of Washington product. Meek, 23, netted 16 goals and registered 13 assists for the Huskies over 48 appearances, including 33 starts. Eleven picks later, the club took Loyola University Maryland midfielder Justin Ingram. The 24-year-old central midfielder scored 7 goals and added 10 assists while leading the Greyhounds to the 2021 Patriot League regular season and tournament championships. Inter Miami used its 54th overall pick on attacking midfielder Tyler Bagley from Cornell University. In 65 appearances, 48 of them starts, the 22-year-old scored 17 goals and added 16 assists.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Things to watch at Atlanta United’s training camp

Atlanta United will open its sixth training camp Sunday, with the players reporting ahead of actually participating in training sessions Tuesday. It will be the first camp under manager Gonzalo Pineda, who was hired midway through last season. Pineda led the team to the playoffs, which ended with a loss to NYCFC at Yankee Stadium.
MLS
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy