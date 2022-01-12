Global Customer Relationship Management Market to Reach $96.39 Billion By 2027: Allied Market Research

The global solar farm market was valued at $61.4 billion in 2019, and Expected to reach $261.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027. Sun-based farms are ideal for creating sun-powered energy, which, in turn, aid in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Solar farms require ample space, and the cost of constructing is considerably high. Furthermore, the maintenance of solar farms incurs additional cost. An average of 30% of the solar output is wasted due to infrastructure issues in China. One of the proposed solutions to deal with the issue is developing super grids that can take energy from solar farms and distribute it to larger metropolitan areas. The number of solar farms across the world is anticipated to grow, which acts as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

