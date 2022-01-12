ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Customer Relationship Management Market to Reach $96.39 Billion By 2027: Allied Market Research

To strong economic progress and ongoing development in customer retention and engagement. As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global CRM market generated $41.93 billion in 2019, and is predicted to reach $96.39 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides...

Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Expected to Reach $124.32 Billion by 2028 | Competitive Heatmap and Key Developments

A wearable fitness tracker is a type of electronic device that helps to monitor human activities such as running, walking, heart rate, and sleep quality. It can be a smartwatch or any other device, which is generally linked with smartphones. These trackers can calculate the number of steps somebody walks as well as their heart rate and other indicators.
Mechanical Jacks Market by Global Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast To 2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report On "Global Mechanical Jacks Market Size & Share Research Report 2022". This report provides a comprehensive analysis of current global Mechanical Jacks market based on segmented types and downstream applications. Major product development trends are discussed under major downstream segment scenario. This report also focuses on major driving factors and inhibitors that affect the market and competitive landscape. Global and regional leading players in the Mechanical Jacks industry are profiled in a detailed way, with sales data and market share info. This report also includes global and regional market size and forecast, drill-down to top 20 economies.
Patient Handling Equipment Market worth $13.9 billion by 2026 - Growing Demand in Home Healthcare Sector

According to the new market research report "Patient Handling Equipment Market by Type (Patient Transfer Devices (Lifts, Slings, Sliding Sheets), Electrical Medical Beds, Mobility Devices (Powered Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters) Stretcher, End User (Hospitals, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2026 from USD 12.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
Residential Boiler Market to Cross $12.3 billion by 2027, At a CAGR of 5.8%

The residential boiler market size was valued at $8.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $12.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The residential boiler market is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for space and water heating systems and stringent government regulations toward carbon emissions. In addition, rapid growth of the residential construction sector fuels the growth of the residential boiler market during the forecast period.
Solar Farm Market to Cross $261.0 billion by 2027, At a CAGR of 19.8%

The global solar farm market was valued at $61.4 billion in 2019, and Expected to reach $261.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027. Sun-based farms are ideal for creating sun-powered energy, which, in turn, aid in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Solar farms require ample space, and the cost of constructing is considerably high. Furthermore, the maintenance of solar farms incurs additional cost. An average of 30% of the solar output is wasted due to infrastructure issues in China. One of the proposed solutions to deal with the issue is developing super grids that can take energy from solar farms and distribute it to larger metropolitan areas. The number of solar farms across the world is anticipated to grow, which acts as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.
Landfill Gas Market to Cross $2.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4%

The global landfill gas market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in government spending on greenhouse gas control, utilization of landfill gas to prevent hazardous emissions, rapid increase in demand for landfill gas in several application areas, electricity, boilers, turbines, and several end-use industries, is expected to create increased opportunities for the landfill gas market during the forecast period. In addition, low operation cost and higher flexibility of landfill gas production plants across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the landfill gas market during the forecast period.
Drilling and Completion Fluids Market - Huge Growth Opportunities & Expansion till 2030

Increase in demand for drilling and completion fluids for exploration of oil reserves in an effective way is expected to fuel the global market growth during the forecast period. In addition, fluids serve as a coolant as well as a lubricant, which is expected to increase their demand in the oil & gas industry. In addition, drilling and completion fluids are used in construction intermediate for foundation of superstructures, which is anticipated to drive the drilling and completion fluids market growth of the market in future.
Organic Energy Bar Market Estimated to Attain $644.8 Million By 2030 | EAT Anytime, Kind LLC, Yoga Bar

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Organic Energy Bar Market byType, Demography, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global organic energy barmarketsize was valued at $329.4 million in 2020, and is projected reach $644.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Hydraulic Fracturing Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to 2026 to Reach $50.2 Billion

According to the new market research report "Hydraulic Fracturing Market by Well Type (Horizontal Well, and Vertical Well), Technology (Plug and Perf, and Sliding Sleeve), Application (Shale gas, Tight Oil, and Tight gas), and Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2026″ The hydraulic fracturing market is projected to reach USD 50.2 billion by 2026. The hydraulic fracturing market size will grow to USD 50.2 billion by 2026 from USD 34.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The rising primary energy demand and increasing shale gas exploration & production activities in US is the driving factors for the hydraulic fracturing market, globally.
Canned Tomatoes Market to Generate $19.5 Billion by 2030, States the Report by Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Canned Tomatoes Market by Type, End User and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global canned tomatoes market size was valued at $11.7 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $19.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Fire Protection Systems Market (COVID-19 Analysis) with Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis by 2020-2027

The latest study on the Global Fire Protection Systems Market covers a wide range of organizations from different regions. It offers comprehensive information based on market developments, competitions, and challenges faced by the industry. With this, the report also involves the key strategies followed among the market players, major market determinants, and recent trends that help the industry to expand. The report provides intense data from 2020–2027 and forecasted data till 2030 along with product outlines and other growth factors.
Cheese Market Analysis with Top Companies, Future Demand, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Analysis Till 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cheese Market by Product Source, Type, Product, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global cheese market was valued at $156.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $199.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2020 to 2030. The cheddar cheese segment dominated the market in 2020 with more than one-third share, in terms of revenue.
Bathtub Market Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2021-2027

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Global Bathtub Market, 2021-2027". In addition, the report on the global Bathtub Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. *** (Christmas and New...
Digital Twin Technology Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Siemens, General Electric, Microsoft

The " Digital Twin Technology - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Tibco Software Inc., Siemens Ltd., General Electric Company, Microsoft Corporation, Schnitger Corporation, Forbesindia.com & SAP SE. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MFA market to reach $21.3 billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for multi-factor authentication (MFA) estimated at $8.6 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of $21.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027, according to ResearchAndMarkets. Two factor authentication, one of...
Asset Maintenance Management Software Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Accruent, eMaint, Dude Solutions, iOffice, IBM

Global Asset Maintenance Management Software Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Asset Maintenance Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Asset Maintenance Management Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
RFID Jewelry Inventory Management System Market is Booming Worldwide| Systems Scanning, EBSL, Auto-ID Technology Ltd., Hong Kong RFID Limited

The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global RFID Jewelry Inventory Management System market (2022-28) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting. The report contains several key features to gaining a vital market assessment. The report likewise offers top players in this market. The research includes in-depth insight into the global size, share, and developments, along with the growth rate of the RFID Jewelry Inventory Management System Market to evaluate its expansion during the course of the predicted period. The RFID Jewelry Inventory Management System market report details insights on crucial factors responsible for the growth of the market shareholders and new players.
