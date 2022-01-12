ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Sally Beauty big bottle sale: Buy one jumbo hair care product get one 50% off

By Robin Mosley
CNET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Sally Beauty's big bottle sale, you can snag one jumbo hair care product and get the other one for 50% off. There are over 100 hair care items to pick from,...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Holiday handbag deal: Save up to 70% off Coach Outlet today

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Ready to add newly discounted purses to your collection? Coach Outlet has a huge deal happening right now where you can get up to 70% off, plus an extra 15% off sitewide. Considering how much Coach Outlet costs without a deal, this offer is the one you don't want to miss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Stylists Say These Are the Best Haircuts For Thin Hair

Sometimes it's best to pick a haircut based on your hair type instead of following the latest trends. If you have thin hair, the best haircuts for you include the lob, the bob, the bixie, and the pixie. In addition to picking the right cut, there are styling changes you...
HAIR CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
Woman's World

This Eye Cream Reduces Dark Circles and Puffiness Using Some Unusual Ingredients

Whenever I’m shopping for a new beauty product, my rule of thumb is that if I can’t pronounce any of the ingredients on the label, I won’t buy it. As someone with sensitive skin, I’ve always been a stickler when it comes to natural products. Thankfully, UpCircle Beauty’s eye cream to nix dark circles came onto my radar recently — and it contains two ingredients I not only can pronounce, but often have for breakfast: coffee and maple.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Conditioner#Hair Gel#Hair Types
TODAY.com

This anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner set gives me thicker, fuller hair

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
HAIR CARE
BHG

6 Hair Products I Swear By After Losing All My Hair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Except for a regrettable haircut my senior year of college, I've had long hair my entire life. Some may call it consistency or even a signature style, but in reality, it was my comfort blanket. And in the spring of 2020, my comfort blanket was lost in a dramatic and painful process. This time, I didn't lose my hair to another regrettable haircut, but instead to the powerful effects of chemo.
HAIR CARE
CNET

15 beauty brands you should try in 2022

It's a new year, and what better way to celebrate it than new skin-care products to up your beauty game? For those of you who have been on the lookout for new brands to add to your daily routine, I'm excited to put a few new ones on your radar.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

I Swear by This Styling Spray To Give My Lifeless, Flat Hair Instant Volume That Lasts All Day

Working from home has made hiding my dirty hair very, very easy—it's a lot trickier to spot greasy, unwashed strands on Zoom (bless the filters). I can probably go five days before my head becomes a fire hazard, and I can generally pull it off with some strategic styling (mainly, a high bun, and I'll only wash my bangs) or throwing on a baseball cap or beanie. But there are days I can't fake it so easily: Maybe I have an IRL lunch with friends, or my husband and I peeled ourselves off the couch and bought movie tickets (I literally had to rack my brain for instances where I'd actually see other human beings—thanks, pandemic). Whatever the case may be, sometimes I need the hard stuff.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
TODAY.com

13 best hair oils to make your hair feel softer and healthier

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Upper Lip Treatment Makes Wrinkles "Practically Non-Existent" — and It's on Sale

Not to give you a reason to smile less, but fine lines tend to appear around the mouth far sooner than other areas of the face. Habits such as smoking or poor nutrition, alongside natural causes like genetics and sun damage, are often the main contributors to their unwanted appearance. But, the good news is that routine applications of a targeted formula, such as the Dermelect's Smooth Upper Lip Anti-Aging Treatment, can greatly delay their arrival and minimize existing mouth lines. Even better, the popular treatment is on sale during Dermelect's New Year sale with code NY20.
SKIN CARE
ABC4

Proctor & Gamble issue recall on Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essenses hair products

(ABC4) – Proctor & Gamble has issued a voluntary product recall to some Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless hair products. The recall has been issued for aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless. The company found traces of Benzene in the products and […]
HAIR CARE
theeverygirl.com

We Tried Hundreds of Beauty Products Last Year—These 20 Were the Best

After a year’s worth of articles, graphics, email newsletters, Instagram Stories, and hilarious memes, our editors get excited for a little time off at the end of December. We head into the new year bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, but that leaves a handful of tasks for the last weeks before break, and I’ve saved my favorite for last: sharing our team’s best beauty products of 2021.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Jackie Kennedy’s Go-To Beauty Brand Just Launched A New Eye Cream That Supposedly Soften Wrinkles

Sometimes the best beauty brands just never go out of style, and that’s surely true for Elizabeth Arden. The nearly 112-year-old company has been the home of beloved beauty products famous figures throughout its history have adored, including Jackie Kennedy. The late former First Lady of the United States swore by Elizabeth Arden’s foundation and more during her life. And now, the beauty brand has another product ideal for softening those fine lines and wrinkles — and you won’t regret making this investment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

7 best gel nail kits for salon-quality manicures at home

There’s few things that can make you feel put together as fast as a freshly painted manicure. It can also be one of the few times to enjoy some alone time, sitting in a comfortable salon seat, flicking through a magazine.There are, however, plenty of kits you can find online that allow you to achieve a fresh manicure from home, but it does take a bit of practice and patience to get neat nails, so don’t worry if you don’t see perfect results the first time. It will also make you much more appreciative of your favourite nail technician, but...
SKIN CARE
WWD

L’Oréal’s Latest Tech Aims to Make Hair Color Mistake-proof

Click here to read the full article. At CES on Monday, L’Oréal took aim at one of beauty’s most challenging pandemic-era dilemmas: How to achieve great results from at-home hair color. The company’s answer comes in the form of Colorsonic, a new consumer device that hopes to make the process seemingly foolproof. Touted as a tool for mess-free mixing and even application, the handheld appliance features a cartridge-loading system and a distribution system built to prevent drips and other issues. If it lives up to the promise, it may be the closest thing amateur colorists have to a magic wand.More from...
HAIR CARE
In Style

15 Beauty Products to Help You Kick Off 2022 Right

I've got some bad news for anyone whose new year's resolutions include getting rid of expired pre-pandemic beauty products: The extra real estate in your medicine cabinet is going to quickly get snatched up with some of the first batch of products launching in 2022. Whether you've made a promise...
SKIN CARE
chatelaine.com

The Best Cult French Drugstore Beauty Products You Can Buy In Canada

Your travel plans may be on hold, but your skincare routine doesn’t have to be. Renowned for their pared-back ingredient lists and fuss-free packaging, we can’t help but think that French drugstore products are the secret behind every chic French girl’s glowing complexion. While the French pharmacy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

The best beauty buys in the January Sales: From MAC makeup to ghd hair tools & exclusive Boots deals

The January sales can be overwhelming - there are just so many offers around, you can't decide whether you should be buying a designer bag, a new bed or a ball gown. Thankfully, we're here to inspire you for a January sale buy to be proud of - and you can't go wrong with beauty. Whether it's makeup, skincare, a new nail colour, perfume, whatever it is, it will certainly spark joy and isn't that the whole point?
MAKEUP
chainstoreage.com

Sally Beauty becomes data analytics provider

The largest omnichannel hair color retailer in the U.S. is partnering with a major retail measurement and consumer analytics firm. Sally Beauty is building a strategic data sharing and licensing program intended to allow manufacturers to measure comprehensive online and offline sales, as well as determine effective pricing and promotion strategies. NielsenIQ will be the exclusive information provider to Sally Beauty for the program.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy