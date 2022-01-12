ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Health Market Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth Analysis, Demand Status, Industry trends

Digital Health Market by Product & Service (mHealth and eHealth), Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), and End User (Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030. Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11299. List of Key Players. Cerner Corporation. Cisco systems. General Electric company....

Agricultural Robots Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

The latest study on the Global Agricultural Robots Market covers a wide range of organizations from different regions. It offers comprehensive information based on market developments, competitions, and challenges faced by the industry. With this, the report also involves the key strategies followed among the market players, major market determinants, and recent trends that help the industry to expand. The report provides intense data from 2017-2023 and forecasted data till 2030 along with product outlines and other growth factors.
Speaker Growth by Product, Technology, and Application by 2027 | CAGR of 30.5%

The growing popularity of smart speakers and true wireless stereo is anticipated to boost the global speaker market considerably. The global speaker market size is expected to reach $233,274.6 million in 2027 from $39,576.5 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2020 to 2027. Introduction of smart speakers has revolutionized the speaker industry by providing innumerable features such as active voice control, integration with home automation devices, artificial intelligence features, and data analyses.
Patient Handling Equipment Market worth $13.9 billion by 2026 - Growing Demand in Home Healthcare Sector

According to the new market research report "Patient Handling Equipment Market by Type (Patient Transfer Devices (Lifts, Slings, Sliding Sheets), Electrical Medical Beds, Mobility Devices (Powered Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters) Stretcher, End User (Hospitals, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2026 from USD 12.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
RFID Jewelry Inventory Management System Market is Booming Worldwide| Systems Scanning, EBSL, Auto-ID Technology Ltd., Hong Kong RFID Limited

The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global RFID Jewelry Inventory Management System market (2022-28) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting. The report contains several key features to gaining a vital market assessment. The report likewise offers top players in this market. The research includes in-depth insight into the global size, share, and developments, along with the growth rate of the RFID Jewelry Inventory Management System Market to evaluate its expansion during the course of the predicted period. The RFID Jewelry Inventory Management System market report details insights on crucial factors responsible for the growth of the market shareholders and new players.
Asset Maintenance Management Software Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Accruent, eMaint, Dude Solutions, iOffice, IBM

Global Asset Maintenance Management Software Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Asset Maintenance Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Asset Maintenance Management Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Bathtub Market Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2021-2027

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Global Bathtub Market, 2021-2027". In addition, the report on the global Bathtub Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. *** (Christmas and New...
Industrial Floor Coating To Witness Exponential Growth By 2030 | CAGR: 4.8%

The industrial floor coating market has witnessed significant growth in the past decade due to rise in industrial infrastructure and construction. Growth of the construction sector in residential and commercial sectors has led to a favorable industrial floor coating market goods to fulfill the need for long-lasting industrial floors from a fast-increasing population. The global industrial floor coating industry was accounted for $5.89 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Industrial Sensors Market worth $31.9 billion by 2026

According to the new research report, the "Industrial Sensors Market with Covid-19 impact by Sensor Type (Level Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, Flow Sensor, and Humidity & Moisture Sensor), Type, End-user Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Industrial Sensors Market is expected to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2021 to USD 31.9 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021–2026. Key factors fueling this markets growth include rising adoption of Industrial 4.0 and IIoT in manufacturing; surging demand for smart sensor-enabled wearable devices; and technological advancements in industrial sensor. Predictive maintenance to offer lucrative opportunities to market players; and increasing demand from automobile manufacturers to deliver improved safety and comfort for smart sensors create a strong demand for industrial sensors for efficient industrial operations in the midst of COVID-19.
Hydraulic Fracturing Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to 2026 to Reach $50.2 Billion

According to the new market research report "Hydraulic Fracturing Market by Well Type (Horizontal Well, and Vertical Well), Technology (Plug and Perf, and Sliding Sleeve), Application (Shale gas, Tight Oil, and Tight gas), and Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2026″ The hydraulic fracturing market is projected to reach USD 50.2 billion by 2026. The hydraulic fracturing market size will grow to USD 50.2 billion by 2026 from USD 34.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The rising primary energy demand and increasing shale gas exploration & production activities in US is the driving factors for the hydraulic fracturing market, globally.
Freight and Logistics Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story

The " Freight and Logistics - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Pancaran Group, PT. Samudera, PT. Dunia Express Transindo, PT. Kamadjaja Logistics, PT. Siba Surya, Linc Group - PT. Cipta Mapan Logistic, Ceva Holdings LLC, PT Tiki Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir (JNE), PT. Puninar Jaya, Sinotrans Ltd, PT Bhanda Ghara Reksa, PT. Cardig Logistics Indonesia, Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd, PT. Bina SinarAmity (BSA Logistics), CKB Logistics, PT Indika Logistic & Support Services, Kerry Logistics Network Limited & PT. POS Indonesia. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
Latest Regulatory Trends Impacting the Beverage Processing Equipment Market

According to the report "Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Type (Brewery, Filtration, Carbonation, Sugar Dissolvers, Blenders & Mixers and Heat Exchangers), Beverage Type (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic and Dairy), Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to grow from USD 20.4 billion in 2021 to USD 26.4 billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period. The beverage processing equipment market has been growing in accordance with the advancement of the beverage industry. The effect of on-the-go lifestyles in developing economies has driven the market for packaged beverages. The rise in consumer spending for fast-moving consumer goods such as soft drinks and beer has driven the market for beverage processing equipment.
Health & Beauty Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

The " Health & Beauty - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Cult Beauty, Superdrug, Morrisons, Tesco, Boots, Debenhams, Savers, Waitrose, Asda, Feelunique, Lookfantastic, Primark, LloydsPharmacy, ASOS, Amazon, Sainsbury's, The Body Shop, AllBeauty, H&M & New Look. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market May See a Big Move | Quintiles, Parexel, Wuxi Apptec

HTF MI introduce new research on Worldwide Contract covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Worldwide Contract explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are Icon Plc, Wuxi Apptec, Inc Research/Inventive Health, Labcorp/Covance, Concord Biosciences, Charles River Laboratories, Quintiles, Parexel, Pharmaceutical Product Development & PRA Health Services.
Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market is Booming Worldwide| Bosch + Sohn, Andon, Yuwell, Microlife, Sejoy.

The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market (2022-28) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting. The report contains several key features to gaining a vital market assessment. The report likewise offers top players in this market. The research includes in-depth insight into the global size, share, and developments, along with the growth rate of the Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market to evaluate its expansion during the course of the predicted period. The Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market report details insights on crucial factors responsible for the growth of the market shareholders and new players.
Millimeter Wave Technology: Rising Demand and The Future of Telecommunication Industry

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is causing widespread concern and economic hardship for consumers, businesses, and communities across the globe. Situation is changing quickly with widespread impacts. Ongoing spread of the COVID-19 has become one of the major threats to the global economy and is causing widespread concern and economic hardship for consumers, businesses, and communities across the globe.
U.S. and South America Fish Oil Market Expected to reach $1,119.4 million by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. and South America Fish Oil Market by Type, Application and Country: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027". The U.S. and South America fish oil market size was valued at $677.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,119.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2027. The salmon segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. U.S. was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for more than half of the market share in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% through the forecast period.
ELearning Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2027 | Scoyo, Languagenut, Beness Holding

The " eLearning - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are K12 Inc, Pearson, White Hat Managemen, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K, Bettermarks, Scoyo, Languagenut, Beness Holding, Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology, XUEDA, AMBO, XRS, CDEL, Ifdoo, YINGDING & YY Inc. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
Smart Card Technologies Market May See A Big Move | Gemalto, Hengbao, Citigroup

Latest survey on Global Smart Card Technologies Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Smart Card Technologies to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Smart Card Technologies market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Atmel, Atos, Citigroup, Cpi Card Group, Eastcompeace Smart Card, Gemalto, Hengbao, Infineon Technologies, Smart Card IT Solutions, ZAZOO, CardLogix & Universal Smart Cards.
Heating Tape Market 2022 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Heating Tape Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Heating Tape Market 'using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Heating Tape Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
