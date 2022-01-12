Digital Health Market Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth Analysis, Demand Status, Industry trends

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. and South America Fish Oil Market by Type, Application and Country: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027". The U.S. and South America fish oil market size was valued at $677.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,119.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2027. The salmon segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. U.S. was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for more than half of the market share in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% through the forecast period.

