Neoprene Market Upcoming Trends, And Industry Size By 2030 | Zenith Rubber, Pidilite Industries

According to the new research report, the "Industrial Sensors Market with Covid-19 impact by Sensor Type (Level Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, Flow Sensor, and Humidity & Moisture Sensor), Type, End-user Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Industrial Sensors Market is expected to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2021 to USD 31.9 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021–2026. Key factors fueling this markets growth include rising adoption of Industrial 4.0 and IIoT in manufacturing; surging demand for smart sensor-enabled wearable devices; and technological advancements in industrial sensor. Predictive maintenance to offer lucrative opportunities to market players; and increasing demand from automobile manufacturers to deliver improved safety and comfort for smart sensors create a strong demand for industrial sensors for efficient industrial operations in the midst of COVID-19.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO