STALKER 2 delayed until December

GSC Game World has been working towards integrating new and unique ideas for its upcoming FPS. A true sequel in the Stalker franchise has long been awaited, and Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is shaping up to deliver. There are lots to enjoy with wide-open areas filled with mystique and intrigue in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Set in the northern Ukrainian wasteland, the game pits players in the midst of many exploring the zone. Ranging from scavengers, trespassers, looters, killers, Stalker has remained an exciting piece of PC gaming history. Now set to recreate the original feeling, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is receiving lots of attention as of late. Yet, it seems that GSC Game World is rethinking its launch plans. As explained in a Twitter post, GSC Game World has decided it is best to have a game delay for Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO