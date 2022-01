SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 1-year-old child has died following an overnight fire in Chautauqua County. The fire broke out at a residence on Main Street in Sherman around 1:21 a.m. Wednesday. A woman and four of her children were able to escape the house, but the 1-year-old was not able to get out. The […]

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO