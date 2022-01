It's no secret that here at Who What Wear, we love a good hair accessory. Whether we're talking about clips, barrettes, ribbons, or scarves, they're the easiest way to elevate a hairstyle—any hairstyle, really. We mean it. Whenever our hair is looking rather, um, lackluster, we toss a hair accessory into it and we're out the door in five minutes flat. That's why we're always expanding our hair-accessory wardrobe. We never know when we'll need a little extra help.

