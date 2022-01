It isn’t always easy to deliver for DoorDash and the company wants to make sure all their employees know what it’s like, but many are not at all happy about it. The company has decided to bring back what they call their WeDash program, which was first instituted when the company was founded. The program requires all of its nondelivery employees, including its COTony Xu,to do a “dash” delivery once a month. According to the company, the program was created so employees, "learn first-hand how the technology products we build empower local economies, which in turn helps us build a better product." Money employees make during deliveries will be donated to charity.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO