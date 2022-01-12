ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geely Design Studio Becomes Lotus Tech Creative Center

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Geely Design Studio, based in Warwickshire, UK, is now the Lotus Tech Creative Centre Limited. The British carmaker, which is under the wings of Geely, is being transformed, with the design studio becoming a key element. Lotus Design will continue to operate out of Hethel, UK. China’s Geely...

Carscoops

Janarelly Teams Up With Manifattura Automobili Torino To Build More Sports Cars

Jannarelly is a small boutique sports car builder from the UAE that’s headed by a pair of hardcore gearheads. Anthony Jannarelly, who the brand is named for, is the same guy responsible for the design of the W Motors Lykan and the Fenyr Supersport. Their CEO used to be the boss at Singer Design, so there’s some strong automotive DNA running through the company. Now, they’re adding to that foundation by partnering with Manifattura Automobili Torino.
Sourcing Journal

C&A Splits with Mustang to Focus on Own Denim Brand

After opening its own jeans production facility in Germany last year, European fashion retail chain C&A announced it will cut ties with longstanding denim brand partner Mustang. Currently, Mustang products are offered in the women’s, men’s and boys’ departments in 503 C&A stores throughout Europe and online. By August, Mustang will exit 303 C&A stores, and will finalize its termination by next year. The move comes after what C&A considers a successful four-year partnership, with Mustang helping the retailer attract new customers and increase sales. “With Mustang, C&A has achieved the goal of appealing to new target groups and strengthening the jeans...
sme.org

dgs Acquires Omega Design Studio

FISHERS, Ind. – Effective Dec. 31, 2021, dgs Marketing Engineers has acquired Omega Design Studio, one of central Indiana's premier original web design and programming firms. Founded in 1991 by William Vernon, a veteran of the Eli Lilly intranet development team, Omega Design Studio has built a distinguished track record with clients ranging from multinational corporations to local business, educational and nonprofit organizations.
martechseries.com

Bullhorn.FM Launches Creative Studio into Beta

Indie Podcasters Tout Interactivity as Community-Building, Listeners Love Flexibility of Use. Bullhorn.FM, the podcast platform created by the founders of FreeConferenceCall.com, has released the most interactive set of tools for podcasters on the market. Bullhorn’s Creative Studio, currently in beta, incorporates the ability to poll listeners, set up subscription tiers, place advertisements and chat (both by taking callers and text-based) during live shows. All these features enable podcast creators to engage more with their listeners, fostering a deeper sense of community.
Robb Report

After Posting Record Sales in 2021, Rolls-Royce Vows to Stay ‘Rare and Precious’

Rolls-Royce isn’t about to let success go to its head. The luxury marque posted record sales in 2021, but don’t expect that to change a thing at Goodwood. In fact, the brand’s CEO is adamant that it will continue to operate the same way it has for over a century. The British automaker announced Monday that it sold 5,586 vehicles this past calendar year despite the continuing global coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues that have plagued the auto industry. Not only is that a new record for the 117-year-old company, but it represents a 49 percent increase over 2020 sales. It...
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Rolls-Royce boss: "We will never be a volume-driven business"

Luxury firm posts record figures but vows to prioritise the rarity of its cars with sub-10,000 annual sales. Rolls-Royce boss Torsten Müller-Ötvös has vowed that the luxury marque will prioritise exclusivity over increasing volumes beyond the record figures achieved in 2021. Outlining Rolls-Royce's bumper sales figures for...
Jalopnik

Rolls-Royce CEO Says People Dying From COVID-19 Helped The Carmaker Increase Sales

Rolls-Royce sold more cars in 2021 than in any previous year in its 117-year history. Its unexpectedly good sales year had little to do with sales of its SUV, the Cullinan, or with the company’s announcement that it plans to go all-electric by 2030. According to the carmaker’s CEO, Torsten Müller-Otvös, its record-breaking sales year is partly due to people dying from COVID-19.
Carscoops

BMW XM Production Render, I20 N Driven, And Audi A6 Facelift Possibly Previewed: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Despite the somewhat dubious name, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving package is an incredibly popular option. Perhaps looking to cash in on that popularity, Elon Musk announced in a tweet that the cost of the software would be increased by $2,000. That leaves the package as a hefty $12,000 option from January 17. There’s no word as yet whether the $199 monthly subscription will also see a price rise.
New York Post

Rolls-Royce boss says COVID deaths were good for business

The prospect of dying unexpectedly from COVID-19 can concentrate the mind wonderfully — on buying an expensive car. That’s according to Rolls-Royce chief executive Torsten Müller-Otvös, who said the luxury automaker sold more cars last year than it did during any other year in its 117-year history.
Carscoops

2023 Audi A6 Facelift Possibly Previewed By China’s Updated A6 L

Pictures of the facelifted Audi A6 L appeared on China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website, showing minor styling changes that could preview the updated regular-wheelbase models set to be launched shortly in Europe and North America. The current Audi A6 (C8) was originally introduced in August 2018,...
Autoblog

Arc Vector $122,000 electric motorcycle prepares for deliveries

In 2018, former Jaguar Land Rover engineer Mark Truman showed his Arc Vector electric motorcycle. The Vector's copious carbon fiber, wishbone hub steering, and Tron design said it wasn't here to electrify motorcycles, it was here to explore what an electric performance motorcycle could be. Regrettably for Truman, one of the answers to that question was, "Really hard to bring to market." After that 2018 reveal, investor issues led to bankruptcy in late 2019 instead of deliveries in 2020. Truman ended up buying the company assets back himself in 2021, and recently told Motorcycle News that the project is back on track. Development riders are said to be shepherding a production-ready fleet around Spain for homologation, reservation holders are at Arc's central England HQ speccing their two-wheelers, the first bikes expected to meet their owners before the end of 2022.
Carscoops

Lucid Motors Confirms 2022 European Expansion Plans, Middle East And China To Follow

Lucid may only have started delivering the first of its Air sedans in November of last year, but the EV startup is already looking at expansion into Europe. The company revealed its plans on Twitter, replying to a user inquiring if its products would be offered in the United Kingdom. “Expansion to European markets will begin this year. Stay tuned for country-specific delivery information,” said the official Twitter account of Lucid Motors.
RideApart

Xubaka Electric Motorcycle: 70s Design meets '22 Technology

While it seems that riders are warming up to electric powertrains more and more nowadays, said riders are still attracted by sleek lines and classic design. That's what French electric startup Sodium Cycles is counting on with the Xubaka, its first electric motorcycle. Channeling vintage BMX energy and with a name only a Wookiee could pronounce correctly on the first try, this new EV combines form and function in one rad package.
TheStreet

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Sony, Chrysler Launch EV Plans

Sony (SONY) - Get Sony Group Corporation Report plans to create an EV business this spring named Sony Mobility. The company said Wednesday that it’s thinking of joining the electric-vehicle market, and the Japanese electronics titan unveiled an electric sports utility vehicle prototype. The news came at the CES...
motor1.com

Turkey's TOGG unveils Pininfarina-designed concept at 2022 CES

Turkey’s youngest automaker, TOGG, has made its North American public debut during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), displaying a new concept vehicle. The company teamed up with Pininfarina to develop the so-called Transition Concept Smart Device that is currently displayed in Las Vegas. Indeed, that's a weird name.
